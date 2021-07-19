Periodontist Fort Lauderdale FL Updates Gum Disease Laser Periodontal Therapy

Fort Lauderdale, FL, United States, July 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

McCawley Center for Laser Periodontics & Implants has updated its range of gum disease laser treatment options. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based practice specializes in using innovative laser procedures to treat a wide variety of dental conditions, including bleeding gums, long teeth, bad breath, and missing teeth.

Located at 800 E Broward Blvd #706, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301.

More information is available at https://www.mccawley.com/laser-dentistry-lanap-fort-lauderdale-fl

The update is part of the clinic’s continued efforts to make top-quality, affordable periodontics treatments easily accessible to the vast majority of patients in the Fort Lauderdale, FL area.

Unlike traditional dental procedures, the innovative gum therapy offered by the experienced clinicians targets only diseased tissues and bacteria under the gum without harming other surrounding areas in the mouth.

Their approach to gum disease treatment helps prevent soft tissue inflammation and pain. The team uses FDA-approved Periolase® MVP-7 – modern laser equipment that emits a precise beam of energy that is most effective at treating gum disease.

Laser Periodontists at McCawley Center typically conduct diagnostic examinations using a laser to identify several soft and hard oral tissue diseases. After the exam, the team will create a personalized treatment plan tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Patients stand to benefit in several ways from the laser treatment offered by the team. For instance, laser procedures rarely result in gum recession, unlike other conventional methods.

Additionally, patients can feel a noticeable difference after the treatment within 24 hours with no pain and medication, allowing them to return to their daily life almost immediately. Other benefits of laser gum disease treatment include stimulating new bone growth, which can help protect and support existing teeth.

Patients can expect the highest quality of service and care from the friendly team at the clinic. The center is a multilingual dental practice, offering its services in Spanish, Portuguese, Korean, and Creole.

McCawley Center works with a team of experts board-certified in periodontics. The team has treated over 5000 patients, making them one of the most experienced laser clinicians in the area.

A satisfied patient said: “From my first call to the office, I could tell the staff was efficient and friendly. The office is state-of-the-art with modern equipment. The staff and doctors made me feel secure and comfortable. They all are knowledgeable, skilled, and yet warm and nurturing as well.”

Call +1-954-522-3228 to book an appointment or visit https://www.mccawley.com to learn more.



