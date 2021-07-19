Albioma : Albioma wins 12 MWp in solar projects in Overseas France

English French

Paris La Défense, 13 July 2021

Albioma wins 12 MWp in solar projects in Overseas France

Following the announcement by the Ministry for Ecological Transition, Albioma has announced today that it has won an aggregate capacity of 12 MWp in the fourth “CRE 4 PV” call for tenders period for the construction and operation of solar electricity generation plants located in non-interconnected areas (ZNI).

This capacity is distributed across 23 projects located in the overseas regions where Albioma is already present: Reunion Island, Mayotte, Martinique, French Guiana and Guadeloupe.

Over the entire call for tenders (i.e. five submission periods since April 2020), the Group confirms its status as a leader in photovoltaics in Overseas France, with a total gain of 40 MWp.

Construction of these projects is scheduled to begin in 2022.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About Albioma Contacts Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with biomass and photovoltaic energy.



The Group operates in the French overseas departments, mainland France, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading generator of photovoltaic power overseas, where it constructs and operates innovative projects with integrated storage capabilities. Albioma has recently strengthened its position in solar power in metropolitan France. Investors

