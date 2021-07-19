The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|1,708,229
|286.85
|490,008,844
|12 July 2021
|14,500
|307.00
|4,451,499
|13 July 2021
|14,500
|315.25
|4,571,082
|14 July 2021
|14,500
|312.73
|4,534,539
|15 July 2021
|14,402
|307.54
|4,429,252
|16 July 2021
|14,500
|304.00
|4,408,028
|Accumulated under the programme
|1,780,631
|287.76
|512,403,242
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 1,780,631 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 2.45% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
