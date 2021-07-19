RIBER: Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia

English French

Order for a new MBE 412 machine in Asia

Bezons, July 19, 2021 – 8:00am – RIBER, a global market leader for molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment serving the semiconductor industry, is announcing an order for a MBE 412 machine in Asia.

An established opto - electronic device manufacturer in Asia has just ordered a MBE 412 machine for growth of wafers in the antimonide material system, an area of technology for which our product range is attracting significant interest worldwide. This pilote production oriented MBE 412 machine will be used to prepare device structures for applications including car driver assist, medical diagnostics & smart building sensors.

About RIBER

RIBER is the global market leader for MBE - molecular beam epitaxy - equipment. It designs and produces MBE systems and evaporators for the semiconductor industry. It also provides technical and scientific support for its clients, maintaining their equipment and optimizing their performance and output levels. Through its high-tech equipment, RIBER performs an essential role in the development of advanced semiconductor systems that are used in numerous consumer applications, from information technologies to 5G telecommunications networks, OLED screens and next-generation solar cells.

RIBER is a BPI France-approved innovative company and is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0000075954).

