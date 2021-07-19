MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 23 November 2020, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of an aggregated price of up to DKK 15,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been executed from 12 to 16 July 2021:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement71,670190.4313,648,320
12 July 2021
13 July 2021
14 July 2021
15 July 2021
16 July 2021		300
200
100
100
100		217.57
219.00
224.26
228.05
229.92		65,271
43,800
22,426
22,805
22,992
Accumulated under the programme72,470 13,825,614

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 12 to 16 July 2021 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 72,470 treasury shares, corresponding to 0.931% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365


Attachments


MTHH_Company Announcement 44_2021 Appendix - Overview of transactions (12 - 16 July 2021)