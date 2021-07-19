Portable Generators Market's annual installation to hit 12mn Units by 2027, Says GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The portable generators market is anticipated to surpass an annual deployment of over 12 million units by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising end user awareness toward smart technological upgrades and emergency readiness coupled with escalating power consumption will completement the industry growth. Growing government initiatives to boost adoption of energy efficient units coupled with industry inclination toward the integration of units with advanced technology will augment the market share.

Conventional portable genets accounted for over 73% share of the global market in 2020. These systems are majorly installed for contingency power backup in small scale industries, residential flats, and offer constant power during weather calamities, grid network failures and brownouts. Easy accessibility to different fuel options, quick response time to power shutdowns, small surface footprint, and cost efficiency are a few features propelling the unit demand.

Diesel portable generators market is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to surging power demand from healthcare and off-grid spaces. Factors including application area, safety considerations, ease of storage, fuel economy & availability are the underlying parameters driving the market statistics. Swelling demand for power from residential areas on account of increased dependency on various electrical appliances will further propagate the industry dynamics.

Some major findings of the portable generators market report include:

Heightened power demand followed by rising population & urbanization rate is set to stimulate the business scenario.

Increasing demand for portable systems as a result of its capability to offer constant & reliable electricity supply.

Introduction of stringent energy efficiency norms are encouraging the inverter portable gensets demand.

Key players operating across the industry include Yamaha, Honda, Generac, Cummins, and Atlas Copco.

Growing living standards following the rise in disposable income is set to stimulate augment the industry potential.

Outspread of COVID- 19 has resulted in staggering growth across manufacturing industry on account of delayed production processes coupled with stalemate of several mega construction projects. However, various countries including France, Germany, and the U.S. have taken this opportunity to shift their focus toward renewable resources. The shifting industry preference towards units operating on gas or other non-polluting fuels on account of their compliance with low emission norms is anticipated to enhance the product installation.

Middle East portable generators market will experience growth owing to ample availability of gasoline and diesel driven by the adoption of large-scale CGD and O&G exploration projects. Favourable government initiatives including Saudi Arabia Vision 2030, with an aim to promote development of public spaces including infrastructure, health, education, tourism and recreation is set to augment the market demand.

Prominent companies are targeting towards product innovation due to increasing focus for technological upgradations, aesthetics and competitive product pricing. Ongoing research and development expenses coupled with technological partnerships by market participants will enhance the industry outlook.

