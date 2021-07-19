English Finnish

ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 19 JULY 2021 at 11.00 EEST



Orion Corporation's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022



Orion Corporation will publish its Financial Statement Release 2021 on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

The publication dates of the Interim Reports and the Half-Year Financial Report in 2022 are as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2022

Half-Year Financial Report January-June 2022

Interim Report January-September 2022 Thursday, 28 April 2022

Friday, 15 July 2022

Thursday, 20 October 2022



The Financial Statements and the Report of the Board of Directors for 2021 will be published on the Company's website at the latest in week 9/2022.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday, 23 March 2022.



Orion's financial reports and related presentation material are available on the Group's website at http://www.orion.fi/investors promptly after the publishing. The website also provides a possibility to register on Orion's mailing lists for releases.

