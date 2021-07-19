SYNNEX adds FastPass to its security portfolio

SYNNEX now offers FastPass solutions for added security and productivity with password processes to its partner network and customers.

FastPassCorp’s distribution agreement with SYNNEX will provide resellers in the US and Canada access to FastPass’ portfolio of Identify Verification and Password self-service solutions, delivered from the Cloud or on-premise. For FastPassCorp, the agreement is part of strategic efforts to drive growth in North America, while offering SYNNEX resellers an innovative solution to counter social engineering attacks against the IT-service desk and other processes requiring identity verification.

“Security continues to be top of mind for our partners and their customers,” said Scott Young, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. “Self-service password reset and secure identity verification play a key role in providing comprehensive and robust security for our customers. We are excited to bring the innovative solutions from FastPass to the market.”

CEO Finn Jensen FastPassCorp said, “We are proud of the trust shown to us by SYNNEX. This agreement will further enhance our efforts to grow our reach in the US and Canada.”

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe with more than 25000 resellers in North America and Japan. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

FastpassCorp

FastPassCorp is a European software and cloud provider offering advanced solutions for Identity Verification and Self-service of Password Reset (SSPR). The solutions are offered as Cloud or on-premise. The solutions are offered through strong international partnerships with distributors, resellers and managed service providers www.fastpasscorp.com

