Global Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Axial Fans Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Speed, Application, Type, End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Axial Fans market was valued at US$ 2,301.4 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 3,219.8 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.28% from 2020 to 2028.



An internal cooling unit installed in vending machines circulates cool air with the help of axial fans to maintain uniform temperature within the vending machine. If the temperature of a device increases beyond a certain limit, the internal parts of the machine can wear out within a short span or may lead to malfunctions, especially parts that generate heat are greatly affected by heat. Device internal cooling and fan selection are extremely important to attain long-term functioning of parts inside vending machines. With advancements in technology, axial fans are being increasingly used in vending machines. Therefore, growing demand for vending machine rises in developed and developing countries, such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, China, and India, propels the demand for axial fans. Pelonis Technologies, Inc. offers an extensive range of axial fans for vending machine applications. Abbeychart, LF Spa, Sofasco Fans are among other players existing in an axial fans market.

The players using axial fans for vending machines are making significant investment for the development of latest version of axial fans to make them highly adaptable among vending industry. Owing to the fact standard AC model is an energy efficient model and axial fans consumes nearly 100-watt electricity in the course of high-speed rotation. The fan can connect directly to DC power source such as solar panels and batteries which is making axial fans an ideal choice for different types of vending machines. In February 2018, Regal Beloit Corp., manufacturer of electric motors & other devices has developed new motor & fan- GlacAir for the commercial refrigeration application supported with the refrigerant R290. GlacAir is equipped with axial-flux electronically commutated motor design, which assist in boosting energy efficiency of displays, reach-in coolers, vending machines., and other commercial refrigeration applications. Also, the new motor & fan consumes 85% less watts as compare to shaded pole motor. Such product developments will help in creating demand for axial fans for vending machine applications.



A few key companies operating in the Axial Fans market and profiled in the report are Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH; ZIEHL-ABEGG; Hidria; Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd, and Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Axial Fans Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis



5. Axial Fans Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Diversified range of applications

5.1.2 Rapid industrialization in APAC

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 High noise level of axial fans

5.3 Key Market Opportunities:

5.3.1 Rising demand for axial fans in vending machine

5.4 Key Future Trends:

5.4.1 Introduction of low power consumption axial fans

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Axial Fans- Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Axial Fans Market Overview

6.2 Global Axial Fans Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Speed

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Speed, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Low Speed

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Low Speed Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Medium Speed

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Medium Speed Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 High Speed

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Global High-Speed Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Size, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Diameter (130-250) MM

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global Diameter (130-250) MM Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Diameter (250-910) mm

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Diameter (250-910) mm Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Diameter (910-1500) mm

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Global Diameter (910-1500) mm Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Diameter Above 1500 mm

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Global Diameter Above 1500 mm Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Radiator

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Global Radiator Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Cooling & Refrigeration

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Global Cooling & Refrigeration Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Ventilation

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Global Ventilation Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Global Others Applications Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By Type

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by Type, 2020 & 2028

10.3 AC

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Global AC Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.4 DC

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Global DC Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

10.5 EC

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Global EC Axial Fans Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



11. Global Axial Fans Market Analysis - By End-User

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Axial Fans Market Breakdown, by End-User, 2020 & 2028

11.3 Commercial

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Global Commercial Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.4 Industrial

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Global Industrial Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

11.5 Residential

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Global Residential Market Revenue Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



12. Global Axial Fans Market - Geographic Analysis



13. Axial Fans Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 Middle East and Africa

13.6 South America



14. Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Initiative

14.3 New Product Development



15. Company Profiles

15.1 Rosenberg Ventilatoren GmbH

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 Sofasco Fans

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Description

15.2.3 Products and Services

15.2.4 Financial Overview

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2.6 Key Developments

15.3 Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co., Ltd.

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Description

15.3.3 Products and Services

15.3.4 Financial Overview

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Key Developments

15.4 ZIEHL-ABEGG

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Description

15.4.3 Products and Services

15.4.4 Financial Overview

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Key Developments

15.5 OMRON Corporation

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Business Description

15.5.3 Products and Services

15.5.4 Financial Overview

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Key Developments

15.6 Hidria

15.6.1 Key Facts

15.6.2 Business Description

15.6.3 Products and Services

15.6.4 Financial Overview

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6.6 Key Developments

15.7 Fulltech Electric Co., Ltd

15.7.1 Key Facts

15.7.2 Business Description

15.7.3 Products and Services

15.7.4 Financial Overview

15.7.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7.6 Key Developments

15.8 Howden Group

15.8.1 Key Facts

15.8.2 Business Description

15.8.3 Products and Services

15.8.4 Financial Overview

15.8.5 SWOT Analysis

15.8.6 Key Developments

15.9 COOLTRON Industrial Supply, Inc.

15.9.1 Key Facts

15.9.2 Business Description

15.9.3 Products and Services

15.9.4 Financial Overview

15.9.5 SWOT Analysis

15.9.6 Key Developments

15.10 Oriental Motor USA Corp.

15.10.1 Key Facts

15.10.2 Business Description

15.10.3 Products and Services

15.10.4 Financial Overview

15.10.5 SWOT Analysis

15.10.6 Key Developments

15.11 ebm-papst

15.11.1 Key Facts

15.11.2 Business Description

15.11.3 Products and Services

15.11.4 Financial Overview

15.11.5 SWOT Analysis

15.11.6 Key Developments

15.12 1.12 Pelonis Technologies, inc.

15.12.1 Key Facts

15.12.2 Business Description

15.12.3 Products and Services

15.12.4 Financial Overview

15.12.5 SWOT Analysis

15.12.6 Key Developments

15.13 WingFan Ltd. & Co. KG

15.13.1 Key Facts

15.13.2 Business Description

15.13.3 Products and Services

15.13.4 Financial Overview

15.13.5 SWOT Analysis

15.13.6 Key Developments

15.14 Nuaire

15.14.1 Key Facts

15.14.2 Business Description

15.14.3 Products and Services

15.14.4 Financial Overview

15.14.5 SWOT Analysis

15.14.6 Key Developments

15.15 Multi-Wing International a/s

15.15.1 Key Facts

15.15.2 Business Description

15.15.3 Products and Services

15.15.4 Financial Overview

15.15.5 SWOT Analysis

15.15.6 Key Developments

15.16 FlaktGroup Holding GmbH

15.16.1 Key Facts

15.16.2 Business Description

15.16.3 Products and Services

15.16.4 Financial Overview

15.16.5 SWOT Analysis

15.16.6 Key Developments

15.17 Horton Holding, Inc.

15.17.1 Key Facts

15.17.2 Business Description

15.17.3 Products and Services

15.17.4 Financial Overview

15.17.5 SWOT Analysis

15.17.6 Key Developments

15.18 Phillips & Temro Industries

15.18.1 Key Facts

15.18.2 Business Description

15.18.3 Products and Services

15.18.4 Financial Overview

15.18.5 SWOT Analysis

15.18.6 Key Developments

15.19 Elta Fans

15.19.1 Key Facts

15.19.2 Business Description

15.19.3 Products and Services

15.19.4 Financial Overview

15.19.5 SWOT Analysis

15.19.6 Key Developments

15.20 BorgWarner Inc.

15.20.1 Key Facts

15.20.2 Business Description

15.20.3 Products and Services

15.20.4 Financial Overview

15.20.5 SWOT Analysis

15.20.6 Key Developments

15.21 Cofimco Srl

15.21.1 Key Facts

15.21.2 Business Description

15.21.3 Products and Services

15.21.4 Financial Overview

15.21.5 SWOT Analysis

15.21.6 Key Developments



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ebyx8