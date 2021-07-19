English Danish

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 18 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program of DKK 10bn in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The first phase, which started on 1 December 2020, was completed on 29 April 2021. The total market value of the shares acquired in the first phase amounted to DKK 3.3 bn.

During the second phase of the program running from 12 May 2021 up to 30 September 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 6.7bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 12 July to Friday 16 July:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 82,393 1,197,273,170 12 July 2021 259 17,391.3127 4,504,350 13 July 2021 343 17,330.7872 5,944,460 14 July 2021 546 17,288.8095 9,439,690 15 July 2021 486 17,060.0412 8,291,180 16 July 2021 1,260 16,792.1825 21,158,150 Total 12-16 July 2,894 49,337,830 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 16 July 2021* 3,067 17,048.3172 52,287,189 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 39,928 676,189,312 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 88,354 1,298,898,188 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 329,524 5,070,229,738 12 July 2021 1,301 17,992.4865 23,408,225 13 July 2021 1,723 17,888.6332 30,822,115 14 July 2021 2,743 17,837.8308 48,929,170 15 July 2021 2,442 17,590.0430 42,954,885 16 July 2021 6,330 17,298.8270 109,501,575 Total 12-16 July 14,539 255,615,970 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 16 July 2021* 9,307 17,581.3997 163,630,087 Accumulated in second phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 159,727 2,812,357,749 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 353,370 5,489,475,795

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 66,038 A shares and 277,068 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.77% of the share capital.



Copenhagen, 19 July 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

