Global GDPR Services Market Report 2021: Market is Projected to Reach a Value of $4.4 Billion by 2027 - Pressing Need for Compliance Services a Hyper-Growth Market

Global GDPR Services Market to Reach $4.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for GDPR Services estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Solutions, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 17.4% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 19.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $287.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.1% CAGR

The GDPR Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$287.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$233.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 16.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 19.1% CAGR.

Influencer Market Insights

COVID-19 Pandemic Brings Forth New Line of Opportunities for GDPR Compliance Solutions

GDPR: Privacy Law with Sharp Teeth to Safeguard Personal Data

Key Articles Impacting Security Operations

Best Practices and Measures to Ensure Compliance to GDPR

CCPA: American Equivalent of GDPR

Pressing Need for Compliance Makes GDPR Services a Hyper-Growth Market

Global GDPR Services Market: Outlook

Large Organizations to Lead Global Market by Organization Size: Services Growing Faster than Solutions

Regional Analysis: Europe Remains at Forefront of GDPR Service Adoption

GDPR Impact on Marketing Firms: Mending Approaches to Data Permission, Access and Compliance

Measures to Ensure Compliance

Despite the Crushing Impact of COVID-19 Crisis, Manufacturing, the Largest Sector to Remain an Important Revenue Generator

Fast Evolving Role of Industry 4.0 & Smart Factory to Steer Future Expansion

Increase in Number of Connected Devices and Increasing IoT Adoption: Key Growth Drivers

Migrating to Cloud Fuels Demand for GDPR Compliance

E-Commerce Retailers Face Additional GDPR Burden

Telecom Industry Braces for Data Explosion from IoT Devices

Spurt in Online Collaboration Volumes Spur Bandwidth Needs Worldwide Driving Compliance Needs

Rise of Mobile Communication Accelerates Telecom Sector to a New Level, Generating Opportunities for GDPR

Education Sector Revamps to Meet GDPR Mandates

Digital Entertainment Industry at the Crossroads

Increasing Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure to Enhance Demand for GDPR Compliance

Healthcare to Become Important GDPR Services Market in Long Term

Rise in Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Presents Opportunity for GDPR

Market Research and Compliance in the GDPR Era

Penalties and Fines for Non-Compliance

