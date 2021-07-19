Global Portable Generators Market to Reach US$2.6 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834210/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.Emergency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.3% CAGR to reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prime/Continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.1% share of the global Portable Generators market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 5.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Portable Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$555.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$523.3 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.2% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$523.3 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)



Atlas Copco AB

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar, Inc.

Champion Power Equipment

Eaton Corporation PLC

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Kohler Co.

Kubota Corporation

Siemens AG

Wacker Neuson SE

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

A Prelude to Portable Generators

Portable Generators: Global Growth Prospects and Outlook

Diesel Generators Dominate the Market

Gasoline Generators to Witness the Fastest Growth

Prime/Continuous Power Generators to Grow at the Fastest Rate

Residential Sector: Largest End-Use Market

Demographics & Societal Developments Accelerate Demand for

Portable Residential Generators

Major Demand Drivers for Residential Generators (2016 & 2030):

Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators

in Mature Developed Markets

Growing Investments in Smart Homes Drive Strong Business Case

Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in ?000 Households) by Select

Country for Years 2015 & 2020

US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Market Growth

Top 10 Portable Generator Models: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (US)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (US)

Caterpillar, Inc. (US)

Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (US)

Cummins, Inc. (US)

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US)

Harrington Generators International Ltd. (UK)

Kohler Co. (US)

Multiquip Inc. (US)

Wacker Neuson Corporation (US)

Winco Inc. (US)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of

Affected Firms

Weather-related Power Outages in Recent Years

Total Service Lost (in Million Customer Hours) from Recent

Power Outages Due to Storms in the US: As of April 2018

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply

for 2015 & 2016

Impact of Heat Waves on Grid Stability

Impact of Severe Weather on Security Systems

Detroit Gears Up to Enhance Power Grid Security

Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators

Exponential Increase in Global Population, and Heavily Burdened

Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)

EXHIBIT 1: Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe)

and Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Average Age of Electricity Plants in the United States as

Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generation Capacity: 2016

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the

Portable Generators Market

EXHIBIT 2: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Exponential Increase in Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend

Favoring Market Expansion

World and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040

Need for Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of

Portable Generators

Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Market Growth-

EXHIBIT 3: Projected Increase in Construction Investments

Favors Portable Generators Market: World Construction Industry

(in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by

Region Over the Period 2016-2040

Technological Advancements Drive Portable Generators

Select Top Portable Generators with Wireless Remote Start

Functionality

Increasing Demand for Biofuel Portable Generators

Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart

Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential

Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Evolving Smart Cities Necessitates Continuous Power Supply,

Driving the Demand for Portable Generator

Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 &

2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services)

in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry

Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others

Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)

Select Product Innovations and Launches

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions

Restrain Market Growth



