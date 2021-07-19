North America alternative protein market size to amass USD 725 million valuation by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible sources, North America alternative protein market is anticipated to accumulate USD 725 million over 2020-2026. Increasing number of fast-food outlets & restaurants in the region with surging demand for meat among consumers is acting as major growth propellant.

The research literature underlines the various market segmentations with respect to product terrain and livestock ambit, along with geographical landscape. It further incorporates the competitive landscape to help businesses formulate profitable strategies for the future. It puts forward perceptions and suggestions for stakeholders to effectively deal with market instabilities during and post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additionally, focus among animal farmers on improving the health & performance of their animals by providing them with nutritious feeds is augmenting the industry outlook. Moreover, increasing demand for chicken meat in North America is leading to adoption of alternative feed proteins for improving weight & muscle content of poultry livestock.

For the record, alternative protein is a form of protein which is derived from vegetarian sources like plants, duckweed, yeast or insects, and is as effective like the ones found in animals. It helps in development of muscles and also improves the digestion in animals. It is beneficial for boosting the immunity system and assist in healthy growth of animals.

Summarizing product terrain:

The analysts cite that soyprotein concentrate segment of North America alternative protein industry accounted for USD 235 million valuation in 2019 and is expected to amass significant returns over the forecast duration, as it is plant-based, rich in protein content, and is used as a healthy substitute to meat & dairy-based feeds.

Similarly, grain single cell protein product type is likely to witness increased demand during the forthcoming timeframe, owing to its wide availability, alongside rich starch & protein content with slight presence of essential amino acids like methionine & lysine.

Outlining livestock gamut:

As cited by the experts, North America alternative protein market share from poultry segment is expected to grow with a strong CAGR though 2026, owing to product usage to ensure immunity levels and health of the poultry. It is necessary for the poultry feed to be highly nutritious as it promotes digestive health, egg production, and yolk development in poultry livestock.

North America Alternative Protein Market, by Product (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Insect Protein

Soyprotein Isolate

Soyprotein Concentrate

Fermented Soy Protein

Duckweed

Single Cell Protein

Grain Protein

Fungal Protein

Yeast Protein

Algae Protein

Others

Hamlet Protein

Others

North America Alternative Protein Market, by Livestock (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

Poultry

Broiler

Layer

Turkey

Others

Swine

Starter

Grower

Sow

Cattle

Dairy

Calf

Others

Aquaculture

Salmon

Trouts

Shrimps

Carp

Others

Petfood

Equine

Others





North America Alternative Protein Market, Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





North America Alternative Protein Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2026)

InnovaFeed SAS

Prinova Group LLC

Imcopa Food Ingredients B.V.

Ÿnsect SAS

Calysta Inc.

The Scoular Company

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Nordic Soya Oy

Cargill Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Alternative Protein Market size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

The global alternative protein for animal feed market is increasingly garnering momentum and is set to witness substantial growth in the near future. The product consumption will be largely driven by increasing occurrences of disease outbreaks among livestock animals and growing focus among livestock owners to provide quality nutrition to these animals. Energy and protein sources make up a significant portion of the cost in animal feed products. Therefore, it is necessary to utilize sustainable sources of protein and energy. Considering the product landscape, global alternative protein for animal feed industry is segmented into soy protein isolate, fermented soy protein, soy protein concentrate, insect protein, single cell protein, duckweed, and others. The other products segment is estimated to record a healthy CAGR of 8.8% through 2026. From a regional point of view, the alternative protein for animal feed market in North America is slated to record a healthy 5.4% CAGR, exceeding an annual valuation of nearly US$722.54 million by 2026. Middle East and Africa alternative protein for animal feed industry size will register a CAGR of more than 6.2% through 2026, reaching US$201.14 million.

Global Alternative Proteins Market - Analysis By Product, Application, By Region, By Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights, Covid-19 Impact, Competition and Forecast (2020-2025)

Global Alternative Proteins Market valued at USD 14.95 billion in the year 2019 has been backed by rising number of buyers demanding plant-based meat product either for clinical reasons or for practicing healthy lifestyle. Also, the manufacturers making continuous efforts in research and development for healthy products which are in turn accelerating demand for Alternative Proteins such as Soy Protein, Pea Protein, whey protein and insect proteins across the regions. Further, people allergic to dairy products are enhancing the demand for dairy alternatives which in turn expected to facilitate the Alternative Proteins market. Furthermore, alternative protein products can overcome the negative environmental impact faced by industrial meat processing industry associated with red meat creation. The red meat is the major contributor of greenhouse gas emissions and therefore, rising environmental awareness is also accelerating the demand for plant-based protein products.

Europe Alternative Protein Market Size, Growth Prospects, Competitive Industry Share & Forecasts, 2020 - 2026

Alternative proteins for animal feed generally comprise of protein supplements derived from soy, duckweed, insect, yeast, fungal, and grain. Proteins stand to be an innate requirement for proper growth of a human as well as animals. They act as growth promoter and are generally added in a proper quantity in both human food and animal feed. However, currently animal feed producers are laying immense focus on including alternative proteins in feed and animal diets. Soy proteins are considered to be one of the most popular alternative proteins for animal feed applications. These proteins are generally present in different forms like soy protein isolate, soy protein concentrate, and others.

Soy protein isolate is a rich source of protein, consisting of a minimum 90% protein, which is why these are being largely used in animal feed applications as nutritional value of animal diets is of utmost important today. The demand for high protein animal feed has been dramatically rising worldwide, owing to the growing focus being laid on augmenting the overall health performance of ligaments, muscles, cartilage, skin, and heart of animals. Additionally, the expanding livestock production in European economies has tremendously evoked the consumption of alternative protein rich diets for animals in the region.

