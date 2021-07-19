Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market to Reach US$14.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.eCommerce, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 14.1% CAGR to reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Order Management segment is readjusted to a revised 11.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 13.5% share of the global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.96% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.4% and 14% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.3 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Solutions Segment Corners a 25.5% Share in 2020
In the global Other Solutions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)
- Aptos, Inc.
- Citixsys Americas
iVend Retail
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- dunnhumby Limited
- Fujitsu Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Infor Global Solutions, Inc.
- Infosys Limited
- Magento, An Adobe Company
- Microsoft Corporation
- NCR Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Retail pro international
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Toshiba Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Enabling Retailers to
Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms
Competitive Scenario
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Losing Sheen, Omnichannel
Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and Thrive
Sales Channel Preference of Global Shoppers (in %) in Making
Purchases
EXHIBIT 1: US Retail Market: Breakdown of Sales for Online and
Offline Sales Channels in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2017
and 2018
EXHIBIT 2: Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce
Sales as % of Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012,
2014, 2016 and 2018
EXHIBIT 3: Downward Slide of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores
Market: Sales of Department Stores in $ Billion in the US for
the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Market Looks for Revival with
Omnichannel Strategy
Omnichannel Strategy to be Integral to e-Commerce Market
Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Sales: Potential Opportunity for
Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market
EXHIBIT 4: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 5: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
EXHIBIT 6: Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide:
Ranked by Sales in $ Billion for 2019E
Comparing Omni-Channel and Multi-Channel Retail Commerce
Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and
In-store Consumer Experiences
Growing Use of Mobile Devices for Retail Sales: An Opportunity
for Retailers to Maximize Value of Omnichannel Platforms
EXHIBIT 7: Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion
for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 8: M-Commerce Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Device for 2019 and 2025
EXHIBIT 9: Surging Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for
Omnichannel Market: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population
for the Period 2018-2022
Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing
OmniChannel Order Management: Enabling Order Management across
All Retail Channels
Omnichannel Order Fulfillment in Retail: Simplifying and
Automating Retail
World Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities: Percentage of
Stores Enabled to Provide Various Omnichannel Fulfillment
Capabilities for 2019
New Generation Consumers Drive Omni-Channel Retail Commerce Market
Food Retail Sector Moves towards Omnichannel Retailing
Omnichannel Innovations Transform Grocery and Drugstore Market
Omnichannel Retail Sector Looks to Tap the Power of Geospatial
Analytics
Phygital: The Latest Concept to Replace Omnichannel Strategy
Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing Omnichannel Retail Space
Emerging Technologies with Significant Implications for the
Omnichannel Retail Space
Innovations Help Blur Lines between Digital and In-store
Shopping Blurring
A Glance into Select Brands with Exceptional Omni-Channel
Experiences
Select Popular Omnichannel eCommerce Platforms and Softwares
Major Challenges Retailers Face in Adopting Omnichannel Strategy
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Consumer Purchasing Trends in the US: A Statistical Overview
US Omnichannel Shopping Sales (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Buyer/Customer Category
US Digital Shoppers Market (2019): Preference (in %) of
Customers by Shopping Method
US Shoppers Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Internet
Users Buying Products by Method of Purchase for In-Store and
Digital
Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and On-Premises -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for SaaS and On-Premises for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - FMCG, Apparel &
Footwear, Consumer Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Consumer
Electronics, Hospitality and Other Industry Verticals for the
Years 2020 & 2027
Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - e-Commerce, Order Management
and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for e-Commerce, Order Management and Other Solutions for
the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
Omnichannel Retailing Emerges as a Vital Strategy for Brick and
Mortar Stores to Reverse Fortunes
EXHIBIT 10: Chinese Retail Market: Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Online Retail and Offline Retail Segments for the
Years 2010 and 2018
Big Data to Play a Pivotal Role in the Success of Omni-Channel
Retailing
Alibaba?s Omnichannel Retail Strategies
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
