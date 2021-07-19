Global Clinical Nutrition Markets 2021-2026: Increasing Use of Whey Protein in Clinical Nutrition / Growing Popularity of Home-Based Healthcare / Growing Demand for Parenteral Nutrition

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The clinical nutrition market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.96% during 2021-2026.



Clinical nutrition remains significantly important to ensure better survival outcomes for patients suffering from critical conditions arising from COVID-19. The increasing number of malnutrition cases is surging the industry growth. Clinical nutrition is a highly regulated market and is generally prescribed for intake during medical supervision across various settings such as hospitals, clinics, and home care facilities.



CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global clinical nutrition market research report includes a detailed segmentation by route of administration, age group, product type, application, distributional channels, end-users, geography.

Focusing on health and wellness, aging well, and disease prevention by consumers, healthcare providers are demanding preventive clinical nutrition products and are experiencing rapid growth. Vendors are offering the product in dessert, yogurt, soup, and savory-style and as powders to grab customers' attention. The key players are investing in research activities to formulate a nutritional supplement that provides nutritional benefits to patients suffering from certain medical conditions.



Global brands such as Abbott, Nestle, Nutricia, and Fresenius Kabi offer parenteral, enteral, and oral nutrition products for infants. The percentage of infants suffering from lactose intolerance is incredibly high and accounts for 71% of the population. The market has also been experiencing high demand owing to the heavy ad campaigns. The increasing prevalence of malnutrition among children is primarily driving the demand for clinical nutrition among children.



Latin America and APAC are expected to witness high traction for semi-solid powder products in the industry. Most standard clinical nutrition products are powder-based as they offer 100% micro and macronutrient requirements. Players are observing the highest level of adoption of clinical nutrition in physical stores such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and other e-commerce websites due to the flexibility offered in packaging techniques.



In recent years, the syndrome of metabolic disorders is becoming much more common in the United States. About 37% of adult Americans are estimated to have metabolic disorders thereby, surging the demand for clinical nutrition across the globe. Major innovations and advancements in the fields of nutrition have led to rapid growth in the industry over the last decade. The developing Asian countries are becoming a focal point for significant players in the market.



The distribution of clinical nutrition products is highly significant, requiring research activities to understand the most effective and safe channel. An ideal distribution mix consisting of a considerable share of each delivery mode is regarded as the most successful strategy. Major retail channels such as Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, Sainsbury's, Morrisons serve as the primary sources of sales in the western countries.



The rising incidence of malnutrition among hospitalized patients drives the demand for oral, enteral, and parenteral nutritional products across the globe. Vendors are arranging training sessions on equipment and feed for hospital-based healthcare professionals and patients to increase the sales of clinical nutrition. Brands such as Abbott and B. Braun offering ready-to-drink nutrition products for patients suffering from chronic diseases that are easy to consume, and flavorful products are likely to gain greater consumer attention.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



The proportion of cancer deaths in Asia is about 58.3% higher than the cancer incidence rate. The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for clinical nutrition products in the region. The rapid rise of the e-commerce industry in the Asia Pacific is likely to remain at the forefront of the rapid growth of the online sale of nutritional products in the Asia Pacific. A large base of the population and the presence of high medical needs are expected to create new growth avenues for the market in the region.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The global clinical nutrition market is becoming highly consolidated, with a rising number of mergers and acquisitions occurring globally. Due to the possibility of incremental growth, the non-traditional players are expected to venture into the clinical nutritional supplement market during the forecast period. The global market is highly competitive with the presence of significant vendors.

Abbott Laboratories, Baxter International, B. Braun, Danone, and Nestle Health Science are the major players. Due to the higher level of fragmentation, most players engage in mergers and acquisitions to overcome the competitive edge across the industry.

Other Prominent Vendors:

Ajinomoto Cambrooke

American Regent

AnazaoHealth

Avadel Pharmaceutical

BASF SE

Exela Pharma Science

Fresenius Kabi

Grifols

ICU Medical

Lonzo

Mead Johnson & Company

Meiji Holdings Company

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Company

Perrigo Company

Reckitt Benckiser

Sanofi

Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical

Stepen Company

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.4 Market Segmentation



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Clinical Nutrition Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Use of Whey Protein in Clinical Nutrition

8.2 Growing Popularity of Home-Based Healthcare

8.3 Growing Demand for Parenteral Nutrition

8.4 Increased Demand in Developing Countries



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 High Incidence of Malnutrition Among Hospitalized Patients

9.2 Higher Nutritional Requirement Among the Geriatric Population

9.3 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Metabolic Disorders

9.4 Increasing Preference for Enteral Over Parenteral

9.5 High Demand for Clinical Nutrition Among Cancer Patients



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Complications Related to Enteral Feeding

10.2 Stringent Regulations

10.3 Irregular Reimbursement Coverage for Clinical Nutrition



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Route of Administration

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 Oral

13.1 Market Overview

13.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3 Infant & Toddler Oral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

13.4 Child & Teenager Oral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

13.5 Adult Oral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

13.6 Geriatric Oral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast



14 Enteral

14.1 Market Overview

14.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3 Infant & Toddler Enteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Child & Teenager Enteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

14.5 Adult Enteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

14.6 Geriatric Enteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast



15 Parenteral

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3 Infant & Toddler Parenteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

15.4 Child & Teenager Parenteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

15.5 Adult Parenteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast

15.6 Geriatric Parenteral Nutrition: Market Size & Forecast



16 Age Group

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Infant & Toddler

16.4 Child & Teenager

16.5 Adult

16.6 Geriatric



17 Product Type

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Powder

17.4 Liquid

17.5 Semi-Solid



18 Application

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Malnutrition

18.4 Metabolic Disorders

18.5 Gastrointestinal Disorders

18.6 Cancer

18.7 Others



19 Distribution Channel

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Market Overview

19.3 Institutional Sales

19.4 Pharmacies And Drugstores

19.5 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

19.6 Online Channels

19.7 Specialty Stores

19.8 OTHERS



20 End-Users

20.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

20.2 Market Overview

20.3 Hospitals

20.4 Individual

20.5 Homecare

20.6 LTC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyeaae