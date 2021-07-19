Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphite Electrodes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819244/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ultra-High Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Power segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Graphite Electrodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.



Regular Power Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR



In the global Regular Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$768.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$982.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Supply Chain Disruptions Crisis Curtail Graphite Electrode

Consumption

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Discouraging Graphite Electrodes Market in Short

Term

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

EXHIBIT 2: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Grow at Decent Pace

despite Challenges

Trends in EAF Steel Production: A Key Factor Dictating Demand

for Graphite Electrodes

EXHIBIT 3: Production Cost of Graphite electrodes - Percentage

Breakdown of Cost by Component

Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrode Witnesses High Demand

EXHIBIT 4: World Graphite Electrodes Market by Electrode Type

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultra-High

Power, High Power, and Regular Power

Steel Manufacturing Application Dominates Graphite Electrodes

Market

EXHIBIT 5: World Graphite Electrodes Market by Application:

(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Silicon

Metal, and Other Applications

Led by China, Asia-Pacific Holds Dominant Position in Graphite

Electrodes Market

EXHIBIT 6: World Graphite Electrodes Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: Global Graphite Electrodes Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027

Competitive Scenario

Graphite Electrode Capacity

EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Graphite Electrode Capacity (in Tons) by

Select Leading Players: 2018

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT WORLD BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Iron & Steel Production Patterns Influence the Market Demand

Steel Production Prospers During 2017-2019 Period

EXHIBIT 9: World Crude Steel Production (2012-2019) in Million

Tons

Exports Scenario Dominated by China

EXHIBIT 10: Leading Steel Exporting Countries in the World:

(2019): Exports (in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan,

South Korea, Russia, EU-28, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Belgium,

Ukraine, France, India, Brazil, Taiwan, and Netherlands

EU Remains the Top Steel Importer

EXHIBIT 11: Leading Steel Importing Countries in the World:

(2019): Imports (in Million Metric Tons) for EU (28), United

States, Germany, Italy, Thailand, South Korea, China,

Vietnam, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Belgium, Turkey, Poland,

and Spain

Steel Scrap Availability: Another Major Influencing Factor

Graphite Electrode: Primary Input for Electric Arc Furnace

Steel Making

EAFs Remain Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes

EXHIBIT 12: Global Production of Crude Steel (2019): Percentage

Breakdown by Method of Production

EXHIBIT 13: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select

Countries (2019)

Increased Demand for High-Quality Steel

Prominent Role of Automotive Industry in Market Growth

EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Increasing Use of Graphite in Lithium-Ion Batteries

Supply Bottlenecks & Skyrocketing Prices of Graphite Electrodes

High Demand & Limited Inventory: Factors Behind Price Rally

Easing of Graphite Electrode Prices in Sight

Carbon and Graphite: Product Overview

Carbon

Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products

Graphite

Features, Sources and Classification of Graphite

Graphite Products

Graphite Electrodes

EXHIBIT 15: Standard Properties of Graphite Electrodes (Room

Temperature Values)

Grades of Graphite Electrodes

Graphite Electrodes: Production Process

Applications of Graphite Electrodes



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

