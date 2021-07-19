Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Reach $15.3 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Graphite Electrodes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819244/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ultra-High Power, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$10.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Power segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR
The Graphite Electrodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR.
Regular Power Segment to Record 3.8% CAGR
In the global Regular Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$768.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$982.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 3.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 31 Featured)
- Ameri-Source Specialty Products
- Beijing Great Wall Co., Ltd.
- EPM Group
- Fanda Carbon New Material Co. Ltd.
- GrafTech International Ltd.
- Graphite India Limited
- HEG Limited
- Jilin Carbon Co., Ltd.
- Kaifeng Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Nantong Yangzi Carbon Co. Ltd.
- Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd.
- SANGRAF International Inc.
- Schutz Carbon Electrodes Pvt. Ltd.
- SEC Carbon Ltd.
- Showa Denko K.K.
- Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819244/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Supply Chain Disruptions Crisis Curtail Graphite Electrode
Consumption
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Discouraging Graphite Electrodes Market in Short
Term
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
Global Graphite Electrodes Market to Grow at Decent Pace
despite Challenges
Trends in EAF Steel Production: A Key Factor Dictating Demand
for Graphite Electrodes
EXHIBIT 3: Production Cost of Graphite electrodes - Percentage
Breakdown of Cost by Component
Ultra-High Power Graphite Electrode Witnesses High Demand
EXHIBIT 4: World Graphite Electrodes Market by Electrode Type
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power, and Regular Power
Steel Manufacturing Application Dominates Graphite Electrodes
Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Graphite Electrodes Market by Application:
(2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Steel, Silicon
Metal, and Other Applications
Led by China, Asia-Pacific Holds Dominant Position in Graphite
Electrodes Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Graphite Electrodes Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 7: Global Graphite Electrodes Market - Geographic
Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027
Competitive Scenario
Graphite Electrode Capacity
EXHIBIT 8: Worldwide Graphite Electrode Capacity (in Tons) by
Select Leading Players: 2018
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT WORLD BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Iron & Steel Production Patterns Influence the Market Demand
Steel Production Prospers During 2017-2019 Period
EXHIBIT 9: World Crude Steel Production (2012-2019) in Million
Tons
Exports Scenario Dominated by China
EXHIBIT 10: Leading Steel Exporting Countries in the World:
(2019): Exports (in Million Metric Tons) for China, Japan,
South Korea, Russia, EU-28, Germany, Turkey, Italy, Belgium,
Ukraine, France, India, Brazil, Taiwan, and Netherlands
EU Remains the Top Steel Importer
EXHIBIT 11: Leading Steel Importing Countries in the World:
(2019): Imports (in Million Metric Tons) for EU (28), United
States, Germany, Italy, Thailand, South Korea, China,
Vietnam, France, Indonesia, Mexico, Belgium, Turkey, Poland,
and Spain
Steel Scrap Availability: Another Major Influencing Factor
Graphite Electrode: Primary Input for Electric Arc Furnace
Steel Making
EAFs Remain Primary Consumer of Graphite Electrodes
EXHIBIT 12: Global Production of Crude Steel (2019): Percentage
Breakdown by Method of Production
EXHIBIT 13: Steel Production by Manufacturing Process in Select
Countries (2019)
Increased Demand for High-Quality Steel
Prominent Role of Automotive Industry in Market Growth
EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Increasing Use of Graphite in Lithium-Ion Batteries
Supply Bottlenecks & Skyrocketing Prices of Graphite Electrodes
High Demand & Limited Inventory: Factors Behind Price Rally
Easing of Graphite Electrode Prices in Sight
Carbon and Graphite: Product Overview
Carbon
Industry-Wide Applications of Carbon Products
Graphite
Features, Sources and Classification of Graphite
Graphite Products
Graphite Electrodes
EXHIBIT 15: Standard Properties of Graphite Electrodes (Room
Temperature Values)
Grades of Graphite Electrodes
Graphite Electrodes: Production Process
Applications of Graphite Electrodes
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ultra-High Power
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ultra-High Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ultra-High Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for High Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for High Power by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for High Power by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Regular Power by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Regular Power by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Regular Power by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Steel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Steel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Steel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon Metal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Silicon Metal by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicon Metal by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
An Overview of the US Graphite Market
Increasing Share of Electric Arc Process in Crude Steel
Production: A Business Case for Graphite Electrode Market
EXHIBIT 16: US Crude Steel Production (2019E): Percentage
Breakdown of Production by Type of Process - Electric Furnace
and Oxygen Blown Converter
EXHIBIT 17: Crude Steel Production in the US (2006-2019)
(in Thousand Tons)
Demand for Steel Scrap Drops amid COVID-19 Pandemic
US Issues Sanctions Advisory on Graphite Electrode Exports to Iran
Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Graphite Electrodes
by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: USA Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by Type -
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Graphite Electrodes
by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Graphite Market in Canada
Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by Type -
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Market Overview
World?s Largest Producer of Natural Graphite
EXHIBIT 18: Graphite Mine Production in China in ?000 Metric
Tons for the Period 2012-2019
Steel Industry Dynamics to Impact Demand for Graphite Electrodes
EXHIBIT 19: Steel Production in China (2011-2019) (in Million
Tons)
EXHIBIT 20: Crude Steel Production in China (2019): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Production Output by Process - Electric
Furnaces and Oxygen-blown Converters
Chinese Graphite Electrode Industry Faces Overcapacity Concerns
Dependence on Needle Coke Imports Continues to Worry China?s
Graphite Electrode Industry
Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: China Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by Type -
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
EU: A Major Market for Carbon & Graphite Products
EXHIBIT 21: Mine Graphite Production (in ?000 Metric Tons) for
Select European Countries (2017 & 2019)
EAF Process: Key Driver of European Graphite Electrode Market
EXHIBIT 22: Europe Crude Steel Production by Select Country:
(2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Steel Production by
Process
Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,
Turkey and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Turkey and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: France Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by Type -
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Graphite Electrodes
by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: UK Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by Type -
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Graphite Electrodes
by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by Type -
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Russian Graphite Industry: An Overview
Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
TURKEY
Table 91: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Turkey Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: Turkey Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Turkey Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Turkey 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Graphite Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes
by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Graphite
Electrodes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes
by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes
by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
India: A Major Producer of Flake Graphite
EXHIBIT 23: Number of Graphite Mines in India
EXHIBIT 24: Indian Graphite Market by End-Use Industry (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption for Chemicals,
Graphite Products (Crucible), Refractory, and Others
Steel Ministry Tightens Rules over Adherence to BIS Standards
for Induction Furnaces
Indian Graphite Electrode Manufacturers Face Pressure to Cut
Prices
Table 112: India Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular
Power - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: India Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Ultra-High Power, High Power and Regular Power Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: India 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ultra-High
Power, High Power and Regular Power for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Graphite
Electrodes by Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Steel, Silicon Metal and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Graphite Electrodes by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Steel,
Silicon Metal and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819244/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________