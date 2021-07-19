Global Die Casting Market to Reach US$107.2 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Die Casting Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818881/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Automotive, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$41.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Machinery segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Die Casting market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 8.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Die Casting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$19.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.08% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$22.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$22.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Other End-Uses Segment Corners a 33.7% Share in 2020



In the global Other End-Uses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$18.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$25.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured)



Arconic, Inc.

Endurance Technologies Limited

Form Technologies, Inc.

GF Casting Solutions AG

Gibbs Die Casting Corp.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

Martinrea Honsel Germany GmbH

Pace Industries

Ryobi Limited

Sigma Electric Manufacturing Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818881/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

An Introduction to Die Casting

Die Casting Market: Critical for Production of Manufactured

Parts and Finished Goods

Die Casting Volume Market Analysis

EXHIBIT 1: Die Casting Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

EXHIBIT 2: Die Casting Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Developing Economies Continue to Spearhead Market Growth

An Insight into Global Castings Production

EXHIBIT 3: World Casting Market: Percentage Breakdown of

Production Volume by Material for 2019E

EXHIBIT 4: Leading Metal Casting Producing Countries Worldwide:

Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume by Country for 2019E

EXHIBIT 5: Global Castings Market (2018): Average Production

per Plant in Thousand Metric Ton by Select Leading Countries

Ferrous Metal Castings Continue to Dominate, While Nonferrous

Metal Castings Gradually Gaining Ground

Global Economic Environment and Manufacturing Sector Trends

Influence Die Casting Market Dynamics

EXHIBIT 6: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in %

by Country/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index:

(PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Die Cast Automotive Parts Receive a Boost Against the Backdrop

of the Engineering Focus Shed on Lightweighting

EXHIBIT 8: Massive Engineering Interest in Lightweighting

Catalyzes Application of Aluminum Die Cast in Auto Parts:

Average Weight of a Passenger Car (In Kgs) for the Years

1990, 2000, 2006, 2016 & 2019

Rising EV Sales: Another Emerging Growth Catalyst in the

Automotive End-Use Sector

EXHIBIT 9: With Myriad Factors Boosting the Outlook for EVs,

Die-Casting Foundries Will Witness the Emergence of New Demand

Opportunities: Number of EVs On Road Worldwide by Type (In

Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, and 2022

Competition between Steel and Aluminum Castings Heats Up in the

Auto Industry

Heavy Transportation Segments Add to the Demand

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aircraft Fleet by Aircraft Type for the

Years 2018 and 2038

Heavy Industrial Equipment/Machinery Manufacturing Industry

Promises Bright Prospects

Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 11: Global Construction Equipment Market: Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

EXHIBIT 12: Global Mining Equipment Market: Revenues in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Sustained Demand for Consumer Appliances Worldwide: A Strong

Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 13: Global Household Appliances Market: Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Increasing Replacement of Wrought Iron and Steel with Aluminum

Castings in Military and Defense Applications: An Opportunity

for Growth

EXHIBIT 14: Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Die

Casting Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion

for the Years 2001 through 2018

EXHIBIT 15: Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 16: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2018

Rising Significance of Castings in Energy Production Chain

Spurs Demand from Power Industry

EXHIBIT 17: Global Wind Energy: Breakdown of Cumulative

Installed Capacity in GW by Region for the Years 2018 and 2022

Mechanization of Agriculture Adds to the Demand

Production of Plumbing Pipes & Fittings: A Lucrative Market

Opportunity for Castings

EXHIBIT 18: Global Market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures:

Breakdown of Sales in US$ Billion by Region for Years 2018 and

2022

Porosity-Free, High-Strength and Superior Finish Aluminum

Castings: A Key Requirement in Medical Devices

Telecommunications Equipment: A High Potential End-use Application

Die Casting: The Most Widely Used Process to Transform Aluminum

into Products

High Pressure Die Casting Market Rides on the Lightweight Trend

in Automotive Industry

EXHIBIT 19: Global High Pressure Die Casting Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Applications for 2019 and 2025

Magnesium Emerges as a Promising Alternative to Aluminum Die Cast

EXHIBIT 20: Comparative Analysis of Design Parameters

Automation Ensures Improved Productivity for Die Casting Industry

Growing Automation in Aluminum Die Casting Fosters Improved

Productivity

Technological Advancements and Innovations Spur Market Growth

Simulation-based Castings Continues to Gain Traction



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Die Casting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Machinery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Pressure Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Pressure Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Pressure Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Vacuum Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Vacuum Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Vacuum Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Squeeze Die

Casting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Squeeze Die Casting by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Squeeze Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Production

Processes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Production Processes

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Production

Processes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Casting: The Foundation of US Manufacturing Sector

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial

Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by Production

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure Die

Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other

Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Chinese Die Casting Market: Poised for Growth

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Analysis by Volume

EXHIBIT 21: European Die Casting Market Demand Scenario in

Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

EXHIBIT 22: Die Casting Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive, Industrial

Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by Production

Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pressure Die

Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other

Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Die Casting by End-Use -

Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by End-Use -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Die Casting by Production

Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die

Casting and Other Production Processes Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum

Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis by Volume

EXHIBIT 23: Asia-Pacific Die Casting Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country: 2018-2025

EXHIBIT 24: Die Casting Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Thousand Metric Tons by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Die Casting by

End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Industrial Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Die

Casting by Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum

Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Die Casting by

Production Process - Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting,

Squeeze Die Casting and Other Production Processes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Die Casting by

Production Process - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Pressure Die Casting, Vacuum Die Casting, Squeeze Die Casting

and Other Production Processes for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Die Casting

by End-Use - Automotive, Industrial Machinery and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818881/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________