Global Lab Automation Market Outlook Report 2021-2026: Robotics Revolutionizing Lab Automation / Future of Lab-Automation - Smart Labs / Increased Demand for Task-Targeted Automation

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lab Automation Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Lab Automation Market Report



The lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.53% during 2021-2026.



To scale up the process of manufacturing and to produce accurate results with increased quality and reduce time consumption, lab automation is gaining high traction in the healthcare industry. Many large hospitals in the developed countries have adopted lab automation techniques.

As a result, the global laboratory information management system market is expected to exhibit a significant CAGR and annual growth during the forecast period. In addition, a high level of investment in healthcare and life science research is boosting the demand for lab automation.



LAB AUTOMATION MARKET SEGMENTATION



The global lab automation market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product, application, automation, end-user, geography. The latest workstations, which are modular and customized to suit a particular application, such as sample preparation for genomics, proteomics, cellular analysis, and more, are gaining high momentum in the market. For instance, Abbott provides total labor depending on the requirement of the laboratory, and workstations can be procured. As a result, large laboratories are planning to prefer automated workstations to increase productivity across the globe.



The application of automation is helping researchers to test a more significant number of hypotheses. The automated robots and workstations benefit the researchers to evaluate large numbers of compounds against specific biological targets rapidly. Adopting digital workflow management practices and automated solutions is a key growth driver for labs to improve their efficiency and reduce their costs.



With the rise in the COVID-19 pandemic, most companies have invested in the task-targeted analyzers to increase the safety of lab personnel and handle the virus samples, especially in the preanalytical phase and preparing the samples to analyze it. Some pharma companies and research labs prefer using task-targeted analyzers in the post-analytical phase to produce error-free results. Compared to the total laboratory automation, implementing task-targeted automation is low, creating high growth in the market.



The biotechnology and pharma companies are increasing their usages of automated laboratory instruments, creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the market. The improved agility with the reduced testing time can reduce lead time for quality control labs by 60% to 70% and eventually leading to real-time product releases.

Additionally, hospital laboratories are unique entities within the hospitals. Around 92% of the hospitals operate with their laboratories. In recent years, private laboratories have expanded their footprints, especially in developing countries, fueling the market growth.

Public health laboratories are implementing partnership strategies with the World Health Organization and other international health entities to prevent and control health threats. The investments in new technologies with automated features will be high in the upcoming years.

INSIGHTS BY GEOGRAPHY



Many hospitals in North America have started to automate their labs to improve the quality of the labs, to provide better treatments to the people. Shortage of skilled laboratory technicians, increase in the number of diagnostic tests conducted, and increased investments in the life sciences industry are some of the major factors driving the demand for laboratory automation in the US. In Canada, two gene therapies for cancer treatment have been approved, and there are plans to implement somatic gene therapy in the coming years in lab automation market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Manufacturers such as Abbott and Danaher are continuously focusing on product development and offering lab automation with new technology to increase their presence in the global market. In addition, key players are engaging in strategic acquisitions as part of their inorganic growth strategy to improve sales and profit margins. With the increase in the competition, vendors are expected to actively launch innovative devices to penetrate and tap the huge growth potential in the lab automation market.

Danaher, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Tecan, Illumia, Abbott, and Agilent Technologies are the leading players and accounted for significant shares in the market.



Key Vendors

Tecan

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

LabVantage

Other Prominent Vendors

Aurora Biomed

Accelerated Technologies

AgileBio

Autoscribe Informatics

Ambidata

BD

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Blomesystem

Benchling

Bio-ITech BV

CrelioHealth

CompuGroup Medical

Dassault Systemes

Dotmatics

Eppendorf

F.Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilson

HighRes Biosolutions

Hudson Robotics

Hamilton

INTEGRA Biosciences

i-LIMS

LabLite

LabLynx

Modul-Bio

LabPLUS

Novatek

PerkinElmer

Peak Analysis & Automation

Promium

QIAGEN

Siemens Healthineers

Synchron Lab Automation

Sapio Sciences

Sunquest Information Systems

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact of Lab-Automation on COVID-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Robotics Revolutionizing Lab Automation

8.2 Future of Lab-Automation - Smart Labs

8.3 Increased Demand for Task-Targeted Automation



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Adoption of Lab Automation Among Genome Research Labs & Companies

9.2 Increased Product Launches

9.3 Increased Adoption of Automated Workstations



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Slow Adoption of Automation Among SMLs

10.2 Limited Skills Among Lab Technicians

10.3 High Cost of Implementing Laboratory Automation



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview



13 System

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Market Size & Forecast

13.4 System: Geographic Segmentation

13.5 Automated Workstations

13.6 Automated Microplate Reader

13.7 Robotic Systems

13.8 Others



14 Software

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Market Size & Forecast

14.4 Software: Geographic Segmentation

14.5 LIMS

14.6 ELN

14.7 Others



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Drug Discovery

15.4 Clinical Diagnostics

15.5 Genomic Solutions

15.6 Microbiology

15.7 Others



16 Automation

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Subtotal Automation

16.4 Task-Targeted

16.5 Total Laboratory Automation



17 End-User

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Biotechnology & Pharma Companies

17.4 Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

17.5 Forensic Laboratory

17.6 Food & Beverage

17.7 Environmental Testing

17.8 Research & Academic Institutes

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nbrtv6