Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market to Reach US$199.8 Billion by the Year 2027

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027.Partially Autonomous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$134.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fully Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.4% share of the global Autonomous Farm Equipment market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Autonomous Farm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$34.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.9 Billion by the year 2027.



AGCO Corporation

Bobcat Company

Claas KGaA mbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Iseki & Co., Ltd.

John Deere

Kubota Corporation

SDF S.p.A.

YANMAR Co., Ltd.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Growing Population & Food Security Concerns, the Foundation for

the Growth of Agricultural Equipment

EXHIBIT 1: Long Term Focus on Feeding the World as Population

Touches a Projected 9.2 Billion by 2045 to Sustain the Growth

of Mechanized Farm Equipment: Global Population (in 000s) by

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food

Security

EXHIBIT 2: The World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface

Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture

Increases the Reliance on Advanced Farming Systems &

Technologies to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global

Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years

1940, 2000 and 2020

What this Means for Autonomous Farm Equipment?



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for

Transformation in Farming

EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on

Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of

Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990,

2000, 2018 and 2020

Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in

Agriculture Preps the Market for Robust Growth

EXHIBIT 4: Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for

Adoption of Automated Farming Technologies: Global Smart

Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019 & 2024

EXHIBIT 5: Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture

Strengthens the Business Case for Autonomous Farm Equipment:

Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019 & 2024

Innovation in Advanced Robotics Plays a Key Role in the

Commercialization of Autonomous Farm Equipment

EXHIBIT 6: Continuous R&D in Robotics & the Ensuing Expansion

of the Robotics Market Bodes Keeps the Innovation Wheel Well

Oiled for Agricultural Robotic Solutions: Global Market for

Robotics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024

GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in

Autonomous Farm Equipment

EXHIBIT 7: Technology Penetration of High-Precision GPS Vital

in Making Autonomous Vehicles a Reality: Global Positioning

Systems (GPS) Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2019, 2022 and 2025

Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &

Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to

Push Up the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial

Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million)

for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Robust Government Budgets for Autonomous Agricultural

Technology in Support of Food Security Goals to Benefit Market

Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation

in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of

Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by

Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021

Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest

in Autonomous Equipment

EXHIBIT 10: Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag

Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%)

of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years

1992, 2019 & 2022

As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous

Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance

Driverless Tractors, the Future of Farming on Large Farmlands

EXHIBIT 11: Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of

Farm Pave the Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors:

Average Size of Farms (In Hectares) by Region/Country for the

Year 2019

Agricultural Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st

Century

EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Applications of Commercial Drones

Supported by Progressive Improvements in Functionality to Help

Autonomous Farm Equipment Cross the Chasm Between Early

Adoption to Mass Adoption: Global Commercial Drone Market:

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024

EXHIBIT 13: Emergence of Flying Robots as the New Face of

Robotics Coupled With Effervescent R&D in the Space, Paves the

Way for Algorithms, Drones & Robots to Revolutionize

Agriculture & Farming: Global % Share Spending on Robotics &

Drones for the Year 2019E

Myriad Benefits Drive the Popularity of Automated Harvesters

EXHIBIT 14: Grain Loss During Harvesting Caused by Current

Generation Machines Drives Demand for Smart Autonomous

Harvesting Machines: Corn Head Kernel Loss While Harvesting

With a Combine Harvester



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

