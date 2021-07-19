Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Market to Reach US$199.8 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Autonomous Farm Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818534/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$199.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.4% over the period 2020-2027.Partially Autonomous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.2% CAGR to reach US$134.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fully Autonomous segment is readjusted to a revised 17.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.4% share of the global Autonomous Farm Equipment market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 13.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Autonomous Farm Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.54% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$34.9 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.7% and 12.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$34.9 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 50 Featured)
- AGCO Corporation
- Bobcat Company
- Claas KGaA mbH
- CNH Industrial N.V.
- Iseki & Co., Ltd.
- John Deere
- Kubota Corporation
- SDF S.p.A.
- YANMAR Co., Ltd.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Growing Population & Food Security Concerns, the Foundation for
the Growth of Agricultural Equipment
EXHIBIT 1: Long Term Focus on Feeding the World as Population
Touches a Projected 9.2 Billion by 2045 to Sustain the Growth
of Mechanized Farm Equipment: Global Population (in 000s) by
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2035 & 2045
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security
EXHIBIT 2: The World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface
Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture
Increases the Reliance on Advanced Farming Systems &
Technologies to Sustain Crop Production: Average Global
Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years
1940, 2000 and 2020
What this Means for Autonomous Farm Equipment?
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Declining Agricultural Land Productivity Sets the Stage for
Transformation in Farming
EXHIBIT 3: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land as a % of
Total Land Area & Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990,
2000, 2018 and 2020
Growing Investments in Smart Farming & Increased Use of IoT in
Agriculture Preps the Market for Robust Growth
EXHIBIT 4: Rise of Smart Agriculture Sets the Stage for
Adoption of Automated Farming Technologies: Global Smart
Agriculture Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019 & 2024
EXHIBIT 5: Increased Deployment of IoT in Agriculture
Strengthens the Business Case for Autonomous Farm Equipment:
Global Agricultural IoT Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019 & 2024
Innovation in Advanced Robotics Plays a Key Role in the
Commercialization of Autonomous Farm Equipment
EXHIBIT 6: Continuous R&D in Robotics & the Ensuing Expansion
of the Robotics Market Bodes Keeps the Innovation Wheel Well
Oiled for Agricultural Robotic Solutions: Global Market for
Robotics (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019 & 2024
GPS Systems & Navigation Emerge to Be Indispensable in
Autonomous Farm Equipment
EXHIBIT 7: Technology Penetration of High-Precision GPS Vital
in Making Autonomous Vehicles a Reality: Global Positioning
Systems (GPS) Market Worldwide (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2019, 2022 and 2025
Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision &
Machine Learning Remain Critical to Commercialization & Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Opening Up of Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to
Push Up the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial
Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million)
for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
Robust Government Budgets for Autonomous Agricultural
Technology in Support of Food Security Goals to Benefit Market
Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Backed by Government Funding & Support, Automation
in Agriculture Gains Ground: Percentage Share (%) of
Government Expenditure on Agriculture in Total Budgets by
Region for the Years 2010, 2015, 2019 and 2021
Worsening Labor Shortages & Rising Labor Costs Drives Interest
in Autonomous Equipment
EXHIBIT 10: Shrinking Labor for Agriculture Raises the Red Flag
Spurring Agriculture on the Road to Automation: Percentage (%)
of Agricultural Workers in the Global Workforce for the Years
1992, 2019 & 2022
As a Bridge to Fully Autonomous Vehicles, Partially Autonomous
Vehicles Enjoy Significant Market Dominance
Driverless Tractors, the Future of Farming on Large Farmlands
EXHIBIT 11: Farm Consolidation & Increase in Average Size of
Farm Pave the Way for the Deployment of Driverless Tractors:
Average Size of Farms (In Hectares) by Region/Country for the
Year 2019
Agricultural Drones Emerge to Revolutionize Farming in the 21st
Century
EXHIBIT 12: Expanding Applications of Commercial Drones
Supported by Progressive Improvements in Functionality to Help
Autonomous Farm Equipment Cross the Chasm Between Early
Adoption to Mass Adoption: Global Commercial Drone Market:
(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2024
EXHIBIT 13: Emergence of Flying Robots as the New Face of
Robotics Coupled With Effervescent R&D in the Space, Paves the
Way for Algorithms, Drones & Robots to Revolutionize
Agriculture & Farming: Global % Share Spending on Robotics &
Drones for the Year 2019E
Myriad Benefits Drive the Popularity of Automated Harvesters
EXHIBIT 14: Grain Loss During Harvesting Caused by Current
Generation Machines Drives Demand for Smart Autonomous
Harvesting Machines: Corn Head Kernel Loss While Harvesting
With a Combine Harvester
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
