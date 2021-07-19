Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach US$433.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$433.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Search, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.2% CAGR to reach US$183 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Display segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$99.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$99.5 Billion by the year 2027.
SMS Segment Corners a 15.4% Share in 2020
In the global SMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview
How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel
Marketing?
Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising
Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning
and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships
EXHIBIT 1: Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $
Billion for the Period 2018-2023
EXHIBIT 2: Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending
in Select Countries for the Year 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by
Digital Ad Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019
Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude
Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant
Leap Forward
Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities
for Cross-Platform Advertising
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Amobee, Inc. (USA)
Cadent LLC (USA)
Conversant LLC (USA)
Google, Inc. (USA)
InMobi (India)
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
PubMatic, Inc. (USA)
RhythmOne, LLC (USA)
TiVo Corporation (USA)
Sizmek (USA)
Tapad, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal
Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market
Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market
Prospects
EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the
Years 2011 through 2018
EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &
2025
EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the
Period 2018-2022
Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile
Network Technologies
EXHIBIT 8: Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by
Network Type and Region for 2024
Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
EXHIBIT 9: Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of
Population by Region for 2019 and 2024
EXHIBIT 10: Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of
Internet Users (in Millions): 2019
Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by
Region for the Years 2019 and 2025
Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:
Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers
EXHIBIT 12: Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group
for 2019
EXHIBIT 13: Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-
Screening Activity: 2019
Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity
for Cross-Platform Advertisers
EXHIBIT 14: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active
Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019
EXHIBIT 15: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation
Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform
Advertising
Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single
Platform Campaigns
Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies
Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform
Advertising
EXHIBIT 16: Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market
EXHIBIT 17: Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage
Breakdown of Creative Developed by Platform
EXHIBIT 18: Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of
Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016
-2019
Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform
Ad Campaigns
Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry
Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market
EXHIBIT 19: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
EXHIBIT 20: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for
the Period 2017-2023
Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform
Advertising
Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform
Advertising Market
Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
