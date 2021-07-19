Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Market to Reach US$433.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818100/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$433.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Search, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 18.2% CAGR to reach US$183 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Display segment is readjusted to a revised 15.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 20.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising market in the U.S. is estimated at US$41.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.97% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$99.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 20.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.1% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$99.5 Billion by the year 2027.



SMS Segment Corners a 15.4% Share in 2020



In the global SMS segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$37.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Cross-Platform Advertising: A Conceptual Overview

How Does Cross-Platform Advertising Differ from Multi-Channel

Marketing?

Advantages of Cross-Platform Advertising

Digital Advertising and Marketing: Transforming, Transitioning

and Conditioning Brand-Consumer Relationships

EXHIBIT 1: Digital Advertising Expenditure Worldwide in $

Billion for the Period 2018-2023

EXHIBIT 2: Digital Ad Spending as % of Total Media Ad Spending

in Select Countries for the Year 2019

EXHIBIT 3: Top Players in Digital Advertising Market Ranked by

Digital Ad Revenues (in $ Billion) for 2019

Cross-Platform Advertising Market: A Prelude

Cross Platform and Mobile Advertising Market Heads for Giant

Leap Forward

Developed Markets Lead, Emerging Economies Spell Opportunities

for Cross-Platform Advertising

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Amobee, Inc. (USA)

Cadent LLC (USA)

Conversant LLC (USA)

Google, Inc. (USA)

InMobi (India)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

PubMatic, Inc. (USA)

RhythmOne, LLC (USA)

TiVo Corporation (USA)

Sizmek (USA)

Tapad, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Vibrant Content Consumption Raises the Opportunity for Personal

Ad-Targeting, Driving Cross Platform Advertising Market

Rising Adoption of Web-Enabled Mobile Devices Boosts Market

Prospects

EXHIBIT 4: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs

(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Increasing Proliferation of Smartphones: Opportunity for Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the

Years 2011 through 2018

EXHIBIT 6: Smartphone Adoption Worldwide by Region (in %): 2018 &

2025

EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the

Period 2018-2022

Expanding Mobile Internet and Advent of High Speed Mobile

Network Technologies

EXHIBIT 8: Mobile Connections Worldwide: Breakdown (in %) by

Network Type and Region for 2024

Rising Internet Usage: An Opportunity for Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

EXHIBIT 9: Internet Penetration Rates: Internet Users as % of

Population by Region for 2019 and 2024

EXHIBIT 10: Top Internet-Using Countries Ranked by Number of

Internet Users (in Millions): 2019

Smart TVs: An Important Platform for Cross-Screen Advertising

EXHIBIT 11: Global Smart TVs Market Size in US$ Million by

Region for the Years 2019 and 2025

Rising Customer Preference for Multiscreen Activities:

Potential for Cross-Platform Advertisers

EXHIBIT 12: Multiscreen Content Penetration (in %) by Age Group

for 2019

EXHIBIT 13: Common Activities Performed in Sequential Multi-

Screening Activity: 2019

Growing Use of Social Media Platforms: A Lucrative Opportunity

for Cross-Platform Advertisers

EXHIBIT 14: Social Media Penetration Worldwide: % of Active

Monthly Users Compared to Total Population for 2019

EXHIBIT 15: Social Media Users Penetration (in %) by Generation

Better Recall Rates Drives Focus onto Integrated Cross-Platform

Advertising

Cross-Platform Ad Campaigns Gaining Hold an Edge over Single

Platform Campaigns

Mobile Advertising Companies Adopt Data-Driven Technologies

Trend towards Mobile Apps: Potential for Cross-Platform

Advertising

EXHIBIT 16: Global Mobile Apps Market Size in $ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Continuous Growth in Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market

EXHIBIT 17: Digital/Mobile Video Ad Creatives: Percentage

Breakdown of Creative Developed by Platform

EXHIBIT 18: Cross-Platform Video Advertising Market: % of

Budget Allocated for Cross Platform Videos for the Years 2016

-2019

Identifying Customers: Essential for Success of Cross-Platform

Ad Campaigns

Cross-Platform Advertising in Automotive Industry

Cross-Channel Advertising Hold importance for e-Commerce Market

EXHIBIT 19: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

EXHIBIT 20: Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for

the Period 2017-2023

Content Management: A Critical Factor in Cross-Platform

Advertising

Technical Issues Present Challenges for Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

Consistency and Creativity Challenge Cross-Platform Campaigns



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Search by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Search by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Display by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Display by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for SMS by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for SMS by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Native Social by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Native Social by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Video by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Video by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Audio by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Audio by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Desktops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Desktops by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Tablets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Televisions

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Smart Televisions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Proliferation of Connected Devices Drives Potential for Cross

Platform Advertising

EXHIBIT 21: Advertising Budgets Allocated to Cross-Platform

Video Advertising by Agencies and Marketers in the US for the

Period 2015-2018

Changing Media Consumption Trends Influence Market Growth

EXHIBIT 22: US Digital Media Market: Breakdown of Time Spent:

(in %) by Platform for 2016 and 2019

EXHIBIT 23: Average Time Spent by Users Per Visit (in Minutes)

by Platform in the US for 2016 and 2019

Mobile Devices Offer Significant Growth Opportunities for Cross

Platform Advertising

Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets

and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 29: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Digital Advertising Market in China: An Overview

Growing Utilization of Mobile Internet Drives Cross-Platform

Advertising Market

EXHIBIT 24: Number of Internet Users (in Million) in China for

the Period 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 25: Penetration of Mobile Internet in China: Mobile

Internet Users as % of Total Internet Users for 2010-2018

Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: China 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 26: Internet Penetration Rate in the EU: Internet Users

as a % of Total Population by Country for 2019

Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: France Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: France 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: UK Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets

and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: UK 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and Mobile

Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions for

the Years 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 61: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 63: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 65: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 69: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart

Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific Presents Strong Growth Potential

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -

Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 75: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart

Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 79: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 81: Australia Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



INDIA

Market Overview

Table 83: India Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: India 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: India Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: India 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 87: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: South Korea 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 91: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 93: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and

Smart Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Market Overview

Table 95: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region -

Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest

of Latin America Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 99: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart

Televisions for the Years 2020 & 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 101: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search,

Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for

Cross-Platform and Mobile Advertising by Platform -

Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Argentina 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



BRAZIL

Table 105: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 106: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 107: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Platform - Smartphones, Desktops,

Tablets and Smart Televisions - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 108: Brazil 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Smartphones, Desktops, Tablets and Smart Televisions

for the Years 2020 & 2027



MEXICO

Table 109: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Cross-Platform

and Mobile Advertising by Type - Search, Display, SMS, Native

Social, Video and Audio - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Mexico 7-Year Perspective for Cross-Platform and

Mobile Advertising by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Search, Display, SMS, Native Social, Video and Audio

for the Years 2020 & 2027



