Finnish English

Talenom Plc, Press release 19 July 2021 at 13:30 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-Year Report January-June 2021 on Monday 2 August 2021 at 13:30 EEST

Talenom Plc will publish its Half-Year Report January-June 2021 on Monday 2 August 2021 at 13:30 EEST. The company’s CEO Otto-Pekka Huhtala will present the highlights of the report for analysts, investors and media in Finnish, followed by CFO Antti Aho’s presentation in English in a live webcast on Monday 2 August 2021 at 14:00 EEST. You can watch the webcast online at https://talenom.videosync.fi/q2-2021.



The briefing can also be followed at the company’s premises in Sanoma House (address: Töölönlahdenkatu 2, 00100 Helsinki). The registration for the event in Sanoma House is required at the latest on 28 July 2021 by email (investors@talenom.fi) or by phone (+358 207 525 403). The number of participants on site is limited to maintain safe distances.

The presentation materials will be published before the start of the briefing on the company’s website at www.talenom.fi/en/investors.





TALENOM PLC

Further information:

Otto-Pekka Huhtala

CEO, Talenom Plc

+358 40 703 8554

otto-pekka.huhtala@talenom.fi

Talenom is an agile and progressive accounting firm established in 1972. Our business idea is to make day-to-day life easier for entrepreneurs with the easiest-to-use digital tools on the market and highly automated services. In addition to comprehensive accounting services, we support our customers’ business with a wide range of expert services as well as financing and banking services. Our vision is to provide unbeatable accounting and banking services for SMEs.

Talenom has a history of strong growth – the average annual increase in net sales was approximately 15.5% between 2005 and 2020. At the end of 2020, Talenom had 912 employees in Finland and Sweden at a total of 47 locations. Talenom’s share is quoted on the main list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

DISTRIBUTION:

Main media

www.talenom.fi