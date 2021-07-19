Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Market to Reach US$523.3 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Location Based Advertising (LBA) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818085/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$523.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 48.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Retail Outlets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 45.8% CAGR to reach US$203.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Public Places segment is readjusted to a revised 54.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.9% share of the global Location Based Advertising (LBA) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 26.8% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 56.3% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Location Based Advertising (LBA) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.7 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 26.82% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$131.6 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 56.3% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41% and 45.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 43.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$131.6 Billion by the year 2027.



Airports Segment Corners a 17.1% Share in 2020



In the global Airports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 48.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$66.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$83.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 52.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Location Based Advertising: An Introduction

Benefits of LBA

Key Growth Drivers

Geo-Location Data Vs Location Based Advertising



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Foursquare (USA)

Gamigo AG (Germany)

GroundTruth (USA)

Scanbuy, Inc.(USA)

Shopkick, Inc. (USA)

Yoose PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Restrictions on Collection of Location Data to Cost Marketers

EXHIBIT 1: Consumer Willingness to Share Location and Personal

Data

Growing Relevance of AI to Location-Based Advertising

Rise in Smartphone Usage Lends Growth Opportunities for LBA

Smartphone Users Worldwide (In Billion): 2016-2021E

EXHIBIT 2: Global Internet Users in Billion for the Years 2014

through 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Smartphone and Tablet PCs Shipments in Million Units

for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Launch of 5G Networks to Boost Growth

EXHIBIT 4: 5G Smartphone Shipments in in Million Units: 2019,

2020, & 2022

Millennials: An Important Demographic

Consumer Attitude to Targeted Online Advertising by Age Group

LBA Draws Greater Consumer Insights

Mobile Search to Drive Growth

Social Media with Location Based Features: Emerging Avenues for

Marketing

LBA: A Useful Advertising Tool for Retail Outlets

Location-based Advertising (LBA) Gains Foothold at Airports

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion

for the Years 2011 to 2025F

Geotargeting for Hospital Advertising

CheckPoints, a Location-Based Advertising Approach

Context Sensitive Advertising: Significance of Context in LBA

Issues and Challenges

Privacy Concerns Remain Big Issue

Perception of Location-Based Advertising as Spam

Location Based Advertising: A Conceptual Review

Push Approach/Push Advertising

Pull Approach/Pull Advertising

LBA Ecosystem

Significant Aspects of LBA: The Three ?R?s of LBA



