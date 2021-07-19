Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Markets to 2027: Motorcycle, Scooter, Moped, Radial, Bias, OEM, Replacement

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Two-Wheeler Tire Market, By Vehicle Type (Motorcycle & Scooter / Moped), By Demand Category (OEM Vs Replacement), By Tire Type (Radial Vs Bias), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The African Two-wheeler Tire market stood at around 7.49 million units in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% by volume to 2027

There is a robust growth in two-wheeler sales and due to this the fleet size of the region is increasing remarkably. According to United Nations, climate change, increasing temperatures and sea levels, changing precipitation patterns and extreme weather conditions are changing socio-economic conditions in African countries. This trend is impacting road infrastructure and hence tire replacement frequency is increasing in the African countries.

These factors are aiding the sales of two-wheeler tires in the region and are anticipated to govern the growth in the forecast period also. Continuous business expansion of the worlds' leading tire companies in the region, by increasing their product portfolio and customer outreach through more dealer addition is anticipated to increase the competition in the African Two-wheeler Tire market over the course of the next five years.



The African Two-wheeler Tire market can be segmented based on vehicle type, by demand category, by radial vs bias, by country and by company. In terms of vehicle type, motorcycle tires dominated the overall the African Two-wheeler Tire market owing to an increase in the demand for motorcycles for personal transportation and increasing sporting activities across the region.

These drivers are anticipated to govern the growth of motorcycle tires across the region in the forecast period also. In terms of demand category, the replacement market is dominating the African Two-wheeler Tire market by a huge share. This is due to the shortage of two-wheeler manufacturing plants in African countries.

Moreover, tire replacement frequency of the consumers is increasing, therefore with growing fleet size of the countries, replacement category is poised to dominate the market in the next five years as well. In terms of radial vs bias, the market share of bias tires is dominating the African Two-wheeler Tire market due to the reason that in African countries most consumers prefer two-wheelers for commuting and in these two wheelers, bias tires are used in abundance. Radial tires, on the other hand are mostly used in motorcycles for adventure and sports activities which are comparatively are in less use in Africa.

On the basis of country, the market is segmented across Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Angola, South Africa, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, Libya, Djibouti and rest of the Africa. Owing to the greater fleet size of Nigeria and Egypt, these countries accounted for significant share in the Africa two-wheeler market.



Michelin Group, Bridgestone Corporation, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Continental AG, Dunlop Ltd., etc. are some of the leading players operating in the African Two-wheeler Tire market.

