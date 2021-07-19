Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR
The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.
Other Download Speeds Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR
In the global Other Download Speeds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)
- AT&T, Inc.
- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited
- BT Group Plc
- China Mobile Ltd.
- China Telecom Corporation
- China Unicom Limited
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Etisalat (UAE)
- Fastweb S.p.A.
- Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited
- Maroc Telecom S.A.
- MTN Group Ltd
- Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)
- Saudi Telecom Company
- Telefonica S.A.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
- Vocus Group Limited
- Vodafone Group PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
A Prelude to Fiber Optic Internet
Primary Benefits of Fiber Optic Internet
Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?
What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it
Important for Modern Homes & Businesses
Primary Advantages of FTTH/B
Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is
Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing
EXHIBIT 1: Spike in Online Traffic During the Pandemic Period
Highlights the Importance of Internet as Being Fundamental for
Building Economic, Business & Social Resiliency in Times of
Crisis: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for
1H 2020
Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic
Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity
EXHIBIT 2: Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH &
Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for
100Mbps Internet Connections: Global Internet Video Traffic
in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021
COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp
Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the
Spotlight
EXHIBIT 3: Drawing a Parallel Between COVID-19 Infections & VPN
Usage: Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN
Usage in March-2020
The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option
But a Necessity. Companies Cannot Allow Internet to be the
Bottleneck
It?s the Cloud that Allows Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X
Times Increase in Remote Working
It?s the Cloud that Makes Remote Collaboration a Breeze for IT
Departments Worldwide
To be Able to Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet
Connectivity is at the Customer?s End of the Bargain
EXHIBIT 4: Pandemic Catalyzed Era of Cloud Computing Pushes Up
the Business Case for FTTB Which is Currently the Unrivalled
Technology for Superfast Internet Speeds: Impact Score of
Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020
Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand
for Better Internet Infrastructure
How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?
EXHIBIT 5: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart
City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a
Goldmine of Opportunities for the Expansion of Fiber Optic
Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for
Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH
EXHIBIT 6: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home
Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV Viewing
Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the Residential
Sector
EXHIBIT 7: At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing
Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential
Internet Connections: Global Internet TV Market (In US$
Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025
As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote
Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet
Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education
Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education
EXHIBIT 8: Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming
Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global
Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2021, 2023 & 2025
Pandemic Induced Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of
FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience
Here?s Why Speed is King in Gaming
EXHIBIT 9: As Sequestered People Around the World Take to
Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More
Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on
Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020
The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation &
Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB
EXHIBIT 10: In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic,
Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to
Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global
Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the
Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed
Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of
Internet in Enterprise Networking
EXHIBIT 11: Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of
Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises &
Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise
Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
