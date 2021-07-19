Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Market to Reach $34.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817990/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. 50 Mbps to 100 Mbps, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.5% CAGR and reach US$16 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 100 Mbps to 1 Gbps segment is readjusted to a revised 13.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.2% and 11.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.5% CAGR.



Other Download Speeds Segment to Record 10.3% CAGR



In the global Other Download Speeds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 11.2% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 53 Featured)



AT&T, Inc.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited

BT Group Plc

China Mobile Ltd.

China Telecom Corporation

China Unicom Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

Etisalat (UAE)

Fastweb S.p.A.

Liquid Telecommunications Holdings Limited

Maroc Telecom S.A.

MTN Group Ltd

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT Group)

Saudi Telecom Company

Telefonica S.A.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Vocus Group Limited

Vodafone Group PLC







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude to Fiber Optic Internet

Primary Benefits of Fiber Optic Internet

Why High-Speed Broadband Matters?

What is Fiber-to-the-Home/Building (FTTH/B)? & Why is it

Important for Modern Homes & Businesses

Primary Advantages of FTTH/B

Amid Shutdowns & Social Distancing, the Internet is What is

Keeping the Human Civilization from Collapsing

EXHIBIT 1: Spike in Online Traffic During the Pandemic Period

Highlights the Importance of Internet as Being Fundamental for

Building Economic, Business & Social Resiliency in Times of

Crisis: % Increase in Internet Traffic by Industry Type for

1H 2020

Videoconferencing Will Add Significantly to Internet Traffic

Loads & Also the Urgency for Robust Internet Connectivity

EXHIBIT 2: Spiraling Internet Video Traffic Supported by WFH &

Stellar Adoption of Videoconferencing Will Spur Demand for

100Mbps Internet Connections: Global Internet Video Traffic

in Exabytes for the Years 2019 & 2021

COVID-19 Outbreak Triggers Mass Migration to WFH at Warp

Speeds, Pushing Quality of Residential Internet Into the

Spotlight

EXHIBIT 3: Drawing a Parallel Between COVID-19 Infections & VPN

Usage: Average Weekly Increase in COVID-19 Infections & VPN

Usage in March-2020

The Current State of the Internet & the World Wide Web

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Post Pandemic, Moving to the Cloud Will No Longer Be an Option

But a Necessity. Companies Cannot Allow Internet to be the

Bottleneck

It?s the Cloud that Allows Dynamic Scaling to Accommodate X

Times Increase in Remote Working

It?s the Cloud that Makes Remote Collaboration a Breeze for IT

Departments Worldwide

To be Able to Fully Leverage the Benefits of Cloud, Internet

Connectivity is at the Customer?s End of the Bargain

EXHIBIT 4: Pandemic Catalyzed Era of Cloud Computing Pushes Up

the Business Case for FTTB Which is Currently the Unrivalled

Technology for Superfast Internet Speeds: Impact Score of

Trends Driving Public Cloud Engagement 2019 VS 2020

Focus on Building Crisis Resilient Smart Cities to Drive Demand

for Better Internet Infrastructure

How important is the Role of Broadband in Smart Cities?

EXHIBIT 5: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future

Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart

City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a

Goldmine of Opportunities for the Expansion of Fiber Optic

Internet: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers for

Smart Homes & Push Up Opportunities for FTTH

EXHIBIT 6: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing

Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Need for Robust Home

Networking: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$

Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022

With Public Spaces Closed, the Rise of Internet TV Viewing

Emerges as a Lucrative Driver of Growth in the Residential

Sector

EXHIBIT 7: At-Home Entertainment & Rise in Internet TV Viewing

Sharpen the Business Case for Robust & Fast Residential

Internet Connections: Global Internet TV Market (In US$

Million) for Years 2021, 2023, and 2025

As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote

Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet

Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

EXHIBIT 8: Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming

Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global

Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2023 & 2025

Pandemic Induced Rise in Internet Gaming Catalyzes the Role of

FTTH in Providing the Ultimate Gaming Experience

Here?s Why Speed is King in Gaming

EXHIBIT 9: As Sequestered People Around the World Take to

Gaming, the Need for High Speed Internet Has Never Been More

Acutely Felt Than Now: Average Increase in Time Spent on

Video Games (In %) Feb-to-Apr-2020

The Need to Get Industrial Ethernet Ready for Automation &

Industry 4.0 to Drive the Importance of FTTB

EXHIBIT 10: In a No-Contact Future Accelerated by the Pandemic,

Rising Investments on Ethernet Enabled IIoT & Automation to

Benefit Expansion of FTTB in the Industrial Sector: Global

Industrial Ethernet Opportunity (In US$ Billion) for the

Years 2021, 2023 & 2025

Accelerated by the Pandemic the Rise of Digitally Transformed

Enterprises in the Post COVID Period to Heighten the Role of

Internet in Enterprise Networking

EXHIBIT 11: Robust Internet Connectivity is at the Heart of

Software Defined Enterprises, Connected Enterprises &

Enterprise IIoT: The Global Opportunity for Enterprise

Networking (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023 & 2025



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

