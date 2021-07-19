Global Animal Genetics Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AquaGen, Aviagen and Genus Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Genetics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the animal genetics market and it is poised to grow by $1.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on animal genetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of animal-derived food products and growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases.
The animal genetics market analysis includes solution segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on research and development in animal genomics as one of the prime reasons driving the animal genetics market growth during the next few years.
The report on animal genetics market covers the following areas:
- Animal genetics market sizing
- Animal genetics market forecast
- Animal genetics market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal genetics market vendors that include Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc, Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., and Zoetis Inc. Also, the animal genetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Solution
- Market segments
- Comparison by Solution
- Live animal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Genetic testing services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Genetic materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Solution
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Animal Genetics Inc.
- AquaGen AS
- Aviagen Inc.
- Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.
- Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc
- Genus Plc
- Hendrix Genetics BV
- Neogen Corp.
- Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.
- Zoetis Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
