Global Animal Genetics Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring AquaGen, Aviagen and Genus Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Genetics Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the animal genetics market and it is poised to grow by $1.84 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period. The report on animal genetics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing consumption of animal-derived food products and growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases.



The animal genetics market analysis includes solution segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing focus on research and development in animal genomics as one of the prime reasons driving the animal genetics market growth during the next few years.

The report on animal genetics market covers the following areas:

Animal genetics market sizing

Animal genetics market forecast

Animal genetics market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading animal genetics market vendors that include Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Inc., Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc, Genus Plc, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., and Zoetis Inc. Also, the animal genetics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Live animal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Genetic testing services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Genetic materials - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

6. Customer landscape



7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Animal Genetics Inc.

AquaGen AS

Aviagen Inc.

Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc

Genus Plc

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corp.

Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.

Zoetis Inc.

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tsc9f6