Global Incontinence Products Market to Reach US$22.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Incontinence Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817869/?utm_source=GNW

1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Incontinence Products market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.



Other Segments Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)



Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Group PLC

Essity Aktiebolag

First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

Hollister Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Medline Industries, Inc.

Ontex BVBA

Paul Hartmann AG

The Procter & Gamble Company

TZMO SA

Unicharm Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817869/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Incontinence Products: A Prelude

Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing

Geriatric Population

Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster

Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries

EXHIBIT 1: Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region:

(2018): Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per

Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin

America, and Asia

Incontinence Products Market by Channel

EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence

among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select

Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020

Institutional Market

Consumer Market

Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market

Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence

EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in

Men and Women by Age Group

Competition



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

MARKET TRENDS

Manufacturers Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about

Incontinence

Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance

Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper

Targeting the Male Population

Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and

Discreet Fit

Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult

Incontinence

Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers

Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales

Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth

Expanding Product Variety

Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and

Technology

Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad

Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become

International Standard

Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth

In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend

Women Move towards Need Specific Products

Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence

Care Products Market

SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At

a Glance

Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers

A Penchant for Thinness

Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging,

Despite Opportunities

Product Trends in Incontinence Market

Changing the Look

Skin Care - The Add-On Feature

Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base

Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products

KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS

Growth Drivers

Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 4: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group

by Region: 2017

EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Growth of 65+ Population in North

America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America

EXHIBIT 6: Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed

Countries (1975-2050)

Table 15: Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed

Countries (1975-2050)

Female Population Drives Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2018

): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin

America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World

EXHIBIT 8: Female Population as a Percentage of Total

Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth

EXHIBIT 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of

Years: 2016

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by

Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P)

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,

Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025

EXHIBIT 13: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide

by Country: 2014 & 2025

Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers

EXHIBIT 14: Global Birth Rate Statistics (2017): Number of

Births per 1,000 Population for Select Countries

Growth Inhibitors

Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste

Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Adult

Diapers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Disposable Adult Diapers by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Adult Diapers

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Disposable Adult

Shields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Disposable Adult Shields by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Disposable Adult Shields

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Institutional by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Institutional by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Institutional by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Ageing Demographics: A Key Market Driver

EXHIBIT 15: North American Elderly Population by Age Group:

1975-2050

Adult Incontinence Market on a Growth Trajectory

EXHIBIT 16: Estimated New Cancer Cases by Indication: 2018

EXHIBIT 17: Urinary Bladder Cancer Estimated New Cases by

State: 2018

Adult Diapers Account for a Major Share of the Incontinence Market

Market Analytics

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: USA Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: USA 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Adult Diapers - The Largest Incontinence Product Segment

Competition

Table 92: Japanese Incontinence Products Market by Leading

Player (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Kao

Corp., Nippon Paper Group, Unicharm Corp. and Others



Table 93: Japanese Adult Diapers Market by Leading Player

(2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Daio Paper,

Kao Corp., Unicharm Corp. and Others

Products for Moderate Incontinence

Light Incontinence Products

Graying Population Spurs Growth of Adult Disposable Diapers

Japanese Aging Population in Percentage of Population: 1980-2095

Market Analytics

Select Adult Disposable Diaper Brands in Japan

Innovative Products Fuel Sales

Japan Proposes New Standards for Adult Disposable Diapers

Evaluation

A Move towards Comfort and Independence

Growing Concerns about Used Diapers

Distribution Structure

Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

An Overview of China’s Incontinence Products Market

Competition

Demand for Adult Diapers Poised to Grow

Market Analytics

Table 37: China Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: China Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: China 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Europe: The Largest Region for Incontinence Care Products

EXHIBIT 18: Urinary Incontinence Prevalence (%) in Western

Europe by Age Group

Ageing Population Boosts Demand

EXHIBIT 19: 65+ Population as % of Total Population in Europe

for Select Countries: 2016

Distribution Channels

Underpads - A Waning Product Category

Table 43: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 44: Europe Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Incontinence Products - A Potential Market

Underpads - Losing Consumer Appeal

Table 52: France Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: France Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: France 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

The Leading European Market for Incontinence Products

EXHIBIT 20: German Adult Incontinence Market by Leading Player

(2019E): Market Share Breakdown of Sale

Distribution Dynamics

Table 58: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: Germany Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Incontinence Products Poised to Grow

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 21: Italian Incontinence Products Market by Leading

Player (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Fater,

Essity and Others

Table 64: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Italy Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

A Lucrative Market for Incontinence Products

Rising Significance of Private Labels

Table 70: UK Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: UK Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: UK 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Institutional

and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Steady Growth for Incontinence Products Market

Table 121: Spanish Incontinence Products Market by Leading

Player (2019E): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of Value

Sales for Laboratorios Indas, Hartmann, Essity and Others



Table 76: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Spain Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Small Yet Growing Market for Incontinence Products

Competitive Structure

Local Production to Boost with Russian Government’s Move

towards Import Substitution

High Import Duties on Raw Materials Affect Leading Diaper

Manufacturers in Russia

Table 82: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Russia Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Disposable

Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Incontinence Products by

End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence Products

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Key Regional Markets

Belgium

Portugal

Sweden

EXHIBIT 22: Swedish Adult Incontinence Products Market by

Leading Player (2018): Percentage Market Share Breakdown of

Sales for SCA Hygiene Products AB and Others

The Netherlands

Table 88: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Incontinence Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers,

Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Incontinence Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Incontinence Products Market

EXHIBIT 23: Asian Incontinence Market by Leading Player (2019E

): Market Share Breakdown of Value Sales for Unicharm, Livedo,

Daio, Kao, Essity, and Others

India & China Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Incontinence Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Incontinence

Products by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence

Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Incontinence Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers,

Disposable Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Incontinence Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Institutional and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence

Products by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Institutional and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable

Adult Shields and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: Australia Historic Review for Incontinence Products

by Segment - Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields

and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Incontinence

Products by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Disposable Adult Diapers, Disposable Adult Shields and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Incontinence



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817869/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________