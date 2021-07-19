Global Incontinence Products Market to Reach US$22.5 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Incontinence Products Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817869/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Disposable Adult Diapers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Disposable Adult Shields segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 26.8% share of the global Incontinence Products market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Incontinence Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.07% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Segments Segment Corners a 9.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Attends Healthcare Products, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Coloplast A/S
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Essity Aktiebolag
- First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
- Hollister Inc.
- Kimberly-Clark Corporation
- Medline Industries, Inc.
- Ontex BVBA
- Paul Hartmann AG
- The Procter & Gamble Company
- TZMO SA
- Unicharm Corporation
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Incontinence Products: A Prelude
Global Incontinence Products Market to be driven by Increasing
Geriatric Population
Developed Regions Continue to Dominate, Developing to Grow Faster
Future Growth to Emanate from Developing Countries
EXHIBIT 1: Global Usage of Incontinence Products by Region:
(2018): Number of Units per Affected Elderly Population per
Year for North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin
America, and Asia
Incontinence Products Market by Channel
EXHIBIT 2: Worldwide Prevalence of Stress Urinary Incontinence
among Women in the Age Group of 15 to 85+ Years for Select
Geographic Regions: 2014, 2016, 2018, and 2020
Institutional Market
Consumer Market
Adult Diapers Dominate the Global Incontinence Care Market
Market Thrives on Growing Prevalence of Incontinence
EXHIBIT 3: Worldwide Prevalence (%) of Urinary Incontinence in
Men and Women by Age Group
Competition
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
MARKET TRENDS
Manufacturers Take Initiatives to Increase Awareness about
Incontinence
Players Improve Incontinence Products Performance
Aiding Senior Citizens to Choose the Best Diaper
Targeting the Male Population
Manufacturers Use Stretchable Materials for Comfort and
Discreet Fit
Manufacturers Increase Investments for Research on Adult
Incontinence
Smart Diapers: The Latest Innovaton in Adult Diapers
Disposable Undergarments Witness Increased Sales
Innovation - A Key to Adoption and Market Growth
Expanding Product Variety
Developing Incontinence Products using Advanced Designs and
Technology
Pull-on Pants: The Latest Fad
Japanese-Style Adult Disposable Diapers to Soon Become
International Standard
Online Sales Offer New Avenues of Growth
In-Home Care or Self-Care: Overarching Macro Trend
Women Move towards Need Specific Products
Non-wovens: The Time Honored Material for Adult Incontinence
Care Products Market
SAP Content in Select Products Adult Incontinence Products - At
a Glance
Developments in Airlaid Nonwovens to Help Incontinence Producers
A Penchant for Thinness
Foraying into Incontinence Products Market: Challenging,
Despite Opportunities
Product Trends in Incontinence Market
Changing the Look
Skin Care - The Add-On Feature
Manufacturers Look to Expand Consumer Base
Rising Focus on Developing Multi-Purpose Products
KEY GROWTH DRIVERS & RESTRAINTS
Growth Drivers
Aging Population - A Key Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 4: Global Population Statistics for the 60+ Age Group
by Region: 2017
EXHIBIT 5: Percentage Growth of 65+ Population in North
America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America
EXHIBIT 6: Aging Population by Age Group in More Developed
Countries (1975-2050)
Table 15: Aging Population by Age Group in Less Developed
Countries (1975-2050)
Female Population Drives Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Female Population by Geographic Region (2018
): Percentage Breakdown for Asia-Pacific, Europe, Japan, Latin
America, Middle East, South Africa, USA, and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 8: Female Population as a Percentage of Total
Population by Country: 1960, 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2015
Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of
Years: 2016
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region (2017, 2025P & 2030P)
Increasing Obesity Levels Underpin Market Growth
EXHIBIT 12: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight,
Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025
EXHIBIT 13: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide
by Country: 2014 & 2025
Changing Demographic Pattern: An Opportunity for Adult Diapers
EXHIBIT 14: Global Birth Rate Statistics (2017): Number of
Births per 1,000 Population for Select Countries
Growth Inhibitors
Increasing Amount of Disposable Incontinence Related Waste
Competition from Substitutes and Sanitary Protection Products
