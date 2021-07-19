DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway Based on DSP Group's ULE Module

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG), a leading global provider of wireless and voice-processing chipset solutions for converged communications, and Cloud of Things, a developer of solutions around its DeviceToneTM technology that quickly and efficiently make products smart, announced that they will be using the upcoming ISC West trade show in Las Vegas, NV to demonstrate a fully managed Internet of Things (IoT) gateway based on ULE. An enterprise-grade device, the CoT Smart IoT Gateway securely collects sensor and equipment data from the edge of the network for localized or cloud-based analysis, relying on ULE for reliable, interference-free, full-coverage wireless communications throughout the home or office.



Come Visit us at ISC West in Booth #14099

The announcement and demonstration at ISC West come at time of rapid growth for connected, smart products for home monitoring and security, as well as lighting, entertainment, and smart appliances. In February 2021, Fortune Business Insights predicts that market to increase from $79.90B in 2018 to $622.59B by 2026, for a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period.1

The increased adoption of connected devices across the home, as well as the enterprise, has created a market pull for more reliable sensor-to-hub communications in what is becoming an increasingly noisy RF environment. In addition, under pressure to meet rapidly closing time-to-market windows, product developers are looking for faster deployment options.

“This combination of market trends and customer demand is why we are excited Cloud of Things chose our ULE solution as the wireless interface for the CoT IoT Gateway and we look forward to demonstrating its capabilities at ISC West,” said Tali Chen, Chief Business Officer (CBO) at DSP Group. “The reliable transmission of wireless data is essential if advanced IoT, machine learning, and artificial intelligence techniques are to reach their full potential at the edge, particularly for critical applications such as home healthcare and security,” said Chen. “By incorporating our DHAN-M ULE module in its Gateway, Cloud of Things is making enormous strides in this direction.”

Along with DSP Group’s highly integrated, fully certified DHAN-M ULE module, the Gateway features a fanless design, uses an embedded OpenWRT OS, has a Secure U-Boot boot loader, fail-safe FOTA, and two Ethernet ports, as well as Wi-Fi connectivity, all in a box measuring 82 x 82 x 30 mm, and weighing only 220 grams.

“ULE adds reliable, interference-free operation, wide coverage, low power, and high quality-of-service (QoS),” said Avner Ziv, CEO at Cloud of Things. “Together with our integrated suite of DeviceTone services, we can now offer developers a simplified connected product development cycle and faster time-to-market for scalable IoT sensor networks for cloud application services across the smart home or office.”

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless communications and voice-processing chipsets and algorithms for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement, consistently delivering next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future, resulting in leading-edge semiconductor technology that enables our customers to develop a new wave of products that bring enhanced user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using either edge or cloud-based voice services, DSP Group is the answer to the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice controlled smart devices. For more information, visit www.dspg.com where you can sign up for our monthly newsletter, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter, as well YouTube, where you can see our solutions in action.

About Cloud of Things

Cloud of Things makes it easy to make products smart. Our DeviceTone™ solution can be embedded into any product in no time, enabling manufacturers and their distributors to offer cloud-based management and maintenance services to consumers and businesses. Our embedded firmware package supports leading IoT standards, and our CloudSwitch™ technology stack enables smart products to communicate with any IoT Cloud over most network protocols, including ULE, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and Cellular. Cloud of Things was established in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, and Boston, MA, USA.

Learn more at: https://www.cloudofthings.com.

