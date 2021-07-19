Spotlite360 CEO James Greenwell Details Cannabis Industry Applications for Blockchain and IoT Technologies in Video Presentation

DENVER and VANCOUVER, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPOTLITE360 TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (“Spotlite360” or the “Company”) (CSE: LITE) has published an original video presentation delivered by its President James Greenwell, discussing cannabis industry applications for blockchain and Internet-of-Things (“IoT”) technologies such as those developed by Spotlite360. In a press release dated July 6, 2021 , the Company announced an initiative for the pharmaceutical industry in which the Spotlite360 technologies are being commercialized as a solution for supply chain optimization and compliance with impending new regulations in the United States. As the cannabis industry continues to grow at a global level, new challenges are emerging in areas such as logistics and compliance. Furthermore, industry players and consumers have increasingly taken interest in the environmental, social, and corporate governance (“ESG”) standards of the cannabis trade. Offering unparalleled visibility into supply chain activities and consolidated metrics for making business decisions, the Spotlite360 technologies can create unique value for cannabis firms as the industry continues to evolve.



In the 17-minute video presentation, which can be viewed on the Company’s YouTube channel, Mr. Greenwell introduces the Spotlite360 technologies and explains the synergies between blockchain and IoT functionality. Initially, Mr. Greenwell outlines the current landscape of supply chains in the U.S. cannabis industry and the issues that arise from conflicts between laws at the federal and state levels (e.g., lack of EPA oversight of pesticide use). Mr. Greenwell then describes the nuances of specific cannabis product types (e.g., distillate and crude oils) and how the Spotlite360 technologies can provide value both for stakeholders in the cannabis supply chain as well as the end consumer. Early in the video, Mr. Greenwell also shows examples of unique item-level tracking technologies that can be used with Spotlite360 such as RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) tags as seen in the screen capture below.

Please click here to view the Spotlite360 cannabis industry video presentation.

In 2020, legal cannabis sales in the U.S. reached a record-setting USD $17.5 billion between product for medical and adult use1. With this demand comes a greater degree of competitiveness to gain market share, which heavily relies on supply chain efficiency. By enabling end-to-end visibility into the journey of a cannabis product in addition to insights along the way (e.g., humidity, temperature) gathered through IoT sensors, the Spotlite360 solution offerings could prove instrumental to cannabis firms as the industry continues to experience strong demand.

Spotlite360 President James Greenwell commented, “In the past few years, cannabis has become an increasingly sophisticated market segment from a supply chain perspective. Macro-level demand has put cannabis existing cannabis supply chain solutions to the test, especially in markets that allow both recreational and medical use. I encourage everyone involved in the cannabis, logistics, or blockchain technology sectors to watch our latest video presentation to see how powerful tracing and tracking technologies combined with blockchain to enable supply chain partner collaboration are necessary to respond to the demands for visibility and compliance that exist in the Cannabis industry.”

About Spotlite360 Technologies Inc.

Spotlite360 is a logistics technologies solutions provider unlocking value, opportunities, and efficiencies for all participants in a supply chain. Building upon existing applications of IoT technologies, distributed ledgers, and machine learning, Spotlite360 endeavours to set new standards of transparency, integrity, and sustainability in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and agriculture industries. As regulators across the globe begin to impose new tracing and accountability requirements for the protection of consumers (e.g., DSCSA and FSMA from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration), the need for reliable, cost-effective, and versatile tracking technology is expected to grow considerably. Spotlite360’s flagship SaaS solution has been engineered to seamlessly track the movement of a product by integrating with systems of all major stakeholders in a supply chain ranging from the raw materials to the hands of the end consumer. With a primary objective of onboarding new clients in 2021, Spotlite360 plans to explore innovative use cases for its proprietary stack of technologies which could transform logistics workflows in some of the world’s largest industries.

