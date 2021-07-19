Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach $187 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW

2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$69.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR



The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR



In the global Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured)



3M

A.T. Cross Company

ACCO Brands Corp.

Aurora Corp. of America

Ballarpur Industries Limited

Beifa Group Co., Ltd

Société Bic S.A

Brother International

Canon, Inc.

Cenveo Inc

Deli Company

Dixon Ticonderoga

Domtar Corporation

Faber-Castell

G M Pens International

Hamelin Group

ICO

KOKUYO Co, Ltd

LYRECO UK

Office Depot, Inc.

Shanghai M&G Stationery

Shenzhen Comix Group

Staples, Inc.

Veritiv Corporation

Wenzhou Aihao Pen

WHSmith PLC











I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies

Office Stationery and Supplies Market: Prospects & Outlook

Manufacturers of Office Supplies Focus on Newer Products and

Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional

Products

Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies

Market

Impact of COVID-19 on Office Supplies Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: A Major Growth

Determinant for Office Supplies Market

Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &

Challenges for Office Supplies Market

Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies

EXHIBIT 1: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users

(in Billion) and Internet Users as % of Population for 2015-2019

EXHIBIT 2: Global Internet Penetration by Region: 2019

Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery

Products

Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum

Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand

Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment

Women: A Major Home Office Users

EXHIBIT 3: Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly

Preferred by Consumers

Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-

Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales

Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in

Prominence

Driven by Digitization of Office Spaces, Demand for Computer

and Printer Supplies on the Rise

Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies

and Stationery Market

Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers

Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics

E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for

Office Stationery and Supplies

IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-

Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Computer/Printer

Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Computer/Printer Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computer/Printer

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper Products by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for

Stationery/Mailing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Stationery/Mailing Supplies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Stationery/Mailing

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Desk Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Desk Supplies by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Desk Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Filing Supplies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Filing Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filing Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Binding Supplies

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Binding Supplies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Binding Supplies by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Market Overview

China: The Largest Exporter of Wooden Pencils

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies

by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,

Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,

Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies

by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Market Overview

Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing

Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and

Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and

Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,

Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,

Binding Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and

Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia,

India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and

Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,

Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,

Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office Stationery

and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper

Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing

Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,

Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,

Binding Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office

Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and







