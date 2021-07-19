Global Office Stationery and Supplies Market to Reach $187 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Office Stationery and Supplies Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Computer/Printer Supplies, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4% CAGR and reach US$69.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Paper Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $37 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.9% CAGR
The Office Stationery and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$37 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$33.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Stationery/Mailing Supplies Segment to Record 3.4% CAGR
In the global Stationery/Mailing Supplies segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$10.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$13.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 283 Featured)
- 3M
- A.T. Cross Company
- ACCO Brands Corp.
- Aurora Corp. of America
- Ballarpur Industries Limited
- Beifa Group Co., Ltd
- Société Bic S.A
- Brother International
- Canon, Inc.
- Cenveo Inc
- Deli Company
- Dixon Ticonderoga
- Domtar Corporation
- Faber-Castell
- G M Pens International
- Hamelin Group
- ICO
- KOKUYO Co, Ltd
- LYRECO UK
- Office Depot, Inc.
- Shanghai M&G Stationery
- Shenzhen Comix Group
- Staples, Inc.
- Veritiv Corporation
- Wenzhou Aihao Pen
- WHSmith PLC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
An Introduction to Office Stationery and Supplies
Office Stationery and Supplies Market: Prospects & Outlook
Manufacturers of Office Supplies Focus on Newer Products and
Business Models amid Decreasing Demand for Traditional
Products
Developed Economies Spearhead Future Growth in Office Supplies
Market
Impact of COVID-19 on Office Supplies Market
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
New Office Starts and Corporate Expansions: A Major Growth
Determinant for Office Supplies Market
Digitalization Brings in a Mixed Bag of Opportunities &
Challenges for Office Supplies Market
Digitization Impacts Demand for Conventional Office Supplies
EXHIBIT 1: Global Internet Usage: Number of Internet Users
(in Billion) and Internet Users as % of Population for 2015-2019
EXHIBIT 2: Global Internet Penetration by Region: 2019
Product Innovations Spark Renewed Interest in Office Stationery
Products
Demand for Personalized Stationery Gains Momentum
Personalization of Pens Grows in Demand
Home Office: An Expanding Market Segment
Women: A Major Home Office Users
EXHIBIT 3: Features in Home-Office Supplies Increasingly
Preferred by Consumers
Despite Competition from Digital Technologies, Paper & Paper-
Based Products Continue to Witness Steady Sales
Eco-Friendly and Recyclable Office Stationery Products Rise in
Prominence
Driven by Digitization of Office Spaces, Demand for Computer
and Printer Supplies on the Rise
Rising Importance of Multichannel Marketing in Office Supplies
and Stationery Market
Manufacturers up their Marketing Strategies to Attract Customers
Office Stationery & Supplies: Distribution Dynamics
E-Commerce Emerges as an Expanding Distribution Channel for
Office Stationery and Supplies
IT Integration in Business Verticals and Evolution from Paper-
Based Methods to Digital Platforms: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Computer/Printer
Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Computer/Printer Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Computer/Printer
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Paper Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for
Stationery/Mailing Supplies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Stationery/Mailing Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Stationery/Mailing
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Desk Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Desk Supplies by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Desk Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Filing Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Filing Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Filing Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Binding Supplies
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Binding Supplies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Binding Supplies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Offline by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Offline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Offline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
JAPAN
Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China: The Largest Exporter of Wooden Pencils
Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
FRANCE
Table 64: France Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 70: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
ITALY
Table 76: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Table 82: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies
by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,
Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,
Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Office Stationery and Supplies
by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
SPAIN
Table 88: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
RUSSIA
Market Overview
Table 94: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing
Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and
Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Office Stationery and
Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,
Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,
Binding Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Online - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and Online
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Offline and Online for the Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia,
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South
Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and
Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies,
Paper Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies,
Filing Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Office Stationery
and Supplies by Product - Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper
Products, Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing
Supplies, Binding Supplies and Other Products Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Product - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Computer/Printer Supplies, Paper Products,
Stationery/Mailing Supplies, Desk Supplies, Filing Supplies,
Binding Supplies and Other Products for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Office
Stationery and Supplies by Distribution Channel - Offline and
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817819/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________