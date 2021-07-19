Global Canned Fruits Market to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2026

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Canned Fruits Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817811/?utm_source=GNW
Canning process involves washing, sorting/grading, preparation, container filling, exhausting, container sealing, heat sterilization, cooling, labeling/casing and shipment storage. The canning of fruits and vegetables has witnessed a shift in equipment usage from batch units to continuous units, where cans are passed through an air lock and are then subjected to rotation in a pressurized heat compartment, followed by cooling in a cold-water cooler compartment. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Canned Fruits estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Canned Peaches, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.4% CAGR to reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Canned Mixed Fruit segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 20.9% share of the global Canned Fruits market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026
The Canned Fruits market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 2.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Growth in the market is driven by factors such as increased shelf life of the fruits due to use of better food preservation methods, rapid urbanization rates, busy lifestyles, and rising demand for convenience foods among other factors. Increase in nuclear households and rising disposable incomes of households have led to changes in food consumption habits of consumers, with convenience foods finding favor among consumers. Increase in working women across the world, easier availability of a wider variety of fruits which can be canned are other factors promoting market growth. Canned fruits are available regardless of the seasons and also do not have the stalks, peels and pits that need to be removed, which adds on to the convenience factor.
Canned Pineapples Segment to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2026
Canned pineapple is packed in unique flat cans that have a capacity of 4-5 slices. A can of twenty ounces usually can hold ten cored slices, while a thirty-ounce can holds 8 slices. Canned pineapple is available as spears, cored cylinders or as a whole and also comes in chunks, big cubes, small pieces or crushed. In the global Canned Pineapples segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$282.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3% CAGR through the analysis period.
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Food Canning: An Introduction
Canned Fruits
Canned Fruits Market: Current Scenario and Outlook
EXHIBIT 1: Global Fruit Production (In Million Tons) for 2007,
2012, 2017, 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 2: Global Fruit Production by Country (In Million Tons)
for 2017 and 2019
Europe and North America Lead the Global Canned Fruits Market
Supermarkets: The Major Distribution Channel for Canned Fruits
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
A. CLOUET & CO (KL) SDN. BHD (Malaysia)
CHB Group (Greece)
Del Monte Food, Inc. (USA)
Delicia Foods India Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Dole Packaged Foods LLC (USA)
Golden Circle (Australia)
Princes Limited (UK)
Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd (South Africa)
Seneca Foods Corporation (USA)
Tiger Brands Limited (South Africa)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Benefits of Canned Fruits Consumption Fuels Market Growth
Rapidly Expanding Market for Fruits and Vegetables Processing
Market Reflects High Potential for Canned Fruits Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global Processed Fruits and Vegetables Market Size
in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Evolving and Changing Food Habits Influence Demand Dynamics of
Canned Fruits Market
Growing Demand for Convenience Foods with High Nutritional
Value Drives Consumption of Canned Fruits
Organic Canned Fruits: A Growth Opportunity
EXHIBIT 4: Increase in Organic Farming Presents Opportunity for
Organic Canned Fruits Market: Global Organic Agricultural Land
in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and
2018
Canned Pineapple Market Exhibits Stable Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Canned Pineapple Exports in Asia: Percentage Volume
Breakdown by Country for 2018
Promise of High Nutrient Content and Freshness of Frozen Fruits
Presents a Challenge for Canned Fruits Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Market for Processed Fruits and Vegetables:
Breakdown of Revenue by Segment (in %) for 2019
Strict Testing and Monitoring Regulations for Canned Fruits
Hamper Growth Prospects
Rising Demand for Fresh Produce and Minimally Processed Foods
Impacts Market Outlook
Impact of Climate Change on Fruit Production and Processing:
A Major Challenge
Significant Role of Canned Fruits in Reducing Food Wastage
Industry Participants Opt for Innovative Strategies to Boost
Demand for Canned Fruits
Megatrends Impact Canned Fruits Market Prospects
Expanding Global Population
EXHIBIT 7: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
EXHIBIT 8: Top Countries Worldwide in Terms of Population in
Millions for the Years 1990, 2019 and 2050
Urbanization Trend
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population
as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years
1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050
EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries
for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050
Burgeoning Middle Class Population and Improving Standards of
Living
EXHIBIT 12: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
