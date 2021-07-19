Nature's Fynd Announces $350 Million Series C Funding Round to Bring Fy™, its Nutritional Fungi Protein, to Consumers Across the Globe

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nature’s Fynd, a food company growing sustainable protein from a microbe with origins in the geothermal springs of Yellowstone National Park, announced today it has raised $350 million in a Series C financing - bringing the company’s total financing to over $500 million. The round was led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2* and joined by new investors including Blackstone Strategic Partners, Balyasny Asset Management, Hillhouse Investment, EDBI, SK Inc. and Hongkou with continued support from existing investors.



The company is a pioneer in the development and production of Fy, its highly versatile nutritional fungi protein that is grown by a revolutionary fermentation technology using just a fraction of the land, water and energy required by traditional agriculture.

This latest round of funding will help accelerate Nature’s Fynd growth—including expanding its production capacity, delivering exciting partnerships, laying the foundation for global reach and extending its product portfolio from breakfast to dinner and everything in between—to deliver on its mission of creating amazing foods that nourish people while nurturing the planet.

“We know consumers today expect great tasting meat and dairy alternatives without compromising on health or sustainability. And Fy - our natural, complete vegan protein delivers on all fronts: amazing taste and texture while being healthier for people and gentler on the planet than traditional proteins. The successful launch of our Fy Breakfast Bundle with Original Meatless Breakfast Patties and Dairy-free Cream Cheese earlier this year—which sold out in 24 hours— clearly showed that we can meet our consumers’ expectations for delicious meat and dairy alternatives with no tradeoffs. In the past year, we also showed that we can grow Fy at commercial scale leveraging robotics and automation in our new state-of-the-art facility in Chicago’s historic Union Stockyards,” said Thomas Jonas, CEO and Co-founder of Nature’s Fynd. “In 2022, we will bring our branded Fy based foods to consumers in the US, expand to new geographies with a special focus on Asia where there is substantial demand and need for sustainable protein and create multiple brand-aligned partnerships for retail, quick-serve restaurants (QSR) and emerging high growth channels.”

Angela Du, Investment Director at SoftBank Investment Advisers said, “Nature’s Fynd is combining its unique fermentation technology with robotics to develop protein-rich foods that are significantly more sustainable to create, and produced in a fraction of the time as animal- and soy-based proteins. We are excited to partner with Thomas Jonas and the Nature’s Fynd team to help them scale their business and capture the tremendous global opportunities in front of them.”

Energized by the company’s scalable manufacturing process and the successful limited-release Fy Breakfast Bundle Direct-To-Consumer launch, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Generation Investment Management and 1955 Capital—who led previous rounds of funding—have returned to support the company’s ambitious growth goals, alongside early investors including Danone Manifesto Ventures and ADM.

Nature’s Fynd expects to launch its Fy based meatless and dairy-free products in selected retailers later this year.

About Nature's Fynd

Nature's Fynd is a Chicago-based food company creating versatile alternative proteins to nourish the world's growing population while nurturing the planet. Born out of research conducted for NASA on microbes with origins in Yellowstone National Park, the company's breakthrough fermentation technology grows Fy™. Fy is a new-to-the-world nutritional fungi protein that uses only a fraction of the resources required by traditional agriculture. For more information visit www.naturesfynd.com Or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn. The terms “Nature’s Fynd,” “The Fynder Group,” “Fy,” and “Fy Protein” are trademarks of the Company.

