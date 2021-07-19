Global Paints and Coatings Market to Reach $194 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paints and Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$194 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$80.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR



The Paints and Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.



Alkyd Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR



In the global Alkyd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 371 Featured)



Akzo Nobel NV

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems

BASF SE

Berger Paints India Limited

Brillux GmbH & Co. KG

Cromology SAS

DAW SE

Dunn-Edwards Corporation

Hempel A/S

JW Ostendorf GmbH & Co. KG

Jotun Group

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

NIPSEA Group

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

S K Kaken Co., Ltd

Shalimar Paints Limited

Sherwin-Williams Company

Teknos Group Oy

Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg

Tikkurila OYJ







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive

Industries Reel Under the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Global Paints and Coatings Market - An Overview

Regional Analysis: Higher Adoption in Developing Regions Propel

Consumption

EXHIBIT 3: World Paints & Coatings Market by Region (2020 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 4: World Paints & Coatings Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe and

Japan

Architectural Paints and Coatings: Growing Application Market

Despite Slowdown in Global Construction Industry

Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness

Healthy Growth

Acrylic Resin: Dominant Resin Type

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Prevailing COVID-19 Scenario in the Construction Sector Weakens

Momentum in the Paints & Coatings Industry

EXHIBIT 5: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$

Billion) in 2019

Growth in Demand for Furniture to Sustain Demand for Paints &

Coatings

EXHIBIT 7: GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017

-2025

EXHIBIT 8: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the

Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Lackluster Growth Projected for Automotive Paints and Coatings

Market

EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects for Paints &

Coatings Market

EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Augmented Demand for High-Performance Coatings to Boost Market

Growth

Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for

Environment-Friendly Coatings

Major Regulatory Concerns

Insulating Paints and Coatings Helping in Energy Saving

Key Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector

Introduction to Paints and Coatings

Definitions

Classification of Paints

Classification of Coatings

Raw Materials Used in Paints & Coatings



