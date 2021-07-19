Global Paints and Coatings Market to Reach $194 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Paints and Coatings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817783/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$194 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Acrylic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.5% CAGR and reach US$80.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polyester segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Paints and Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$59 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Alkyd Segment to Record 4.4% CAGR
In the global Alkyd segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 371 Featured)
- Akzo Nobel NV
- Asian Paints Limited
- Axalta Coating Systems
- BASF SE
- Berger Paints India Limited
- Brillux GmbH & Co. KG
- Cromology SAS
- DAW SE
- Dunn-Edwards Corporation
- Hempel A/S
- JW Ostendorf GmbH & Co. KG
- Jotun Group
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd
- NIPSEA Group
- PPG Industries Inc.
- RPM International Inc.
- S K Kaken Co., Ltd
- Shalimar Paints Limited
- Sherwin-Williams Company
- Teknos Group Oy
- Tiger Coatings Gmbh & Co. Kg
- Tikkurila OYJ
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Paints & Coatings Take Hit as Construction and Automotive
Industries Reel Under the Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
Global Paints and Coatings Market - An Overview
Regional Analysis: Higher Adoption in Developing Regions Propel
Consumption
EXHIBIT 3: World Paints & Coatings Market by Region (2020 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and
Developing Regions
EXHIBIT 4: World Paints & Coatings Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe and
Japan
Architectural Paints and Coatings: Growing Application Market
Despite Slowdown in Global Construction Industry
Water Based Paints & Coatings: Dominant Technology to Witness
Healthy Growth
Acrylic Resin: Dominant Resin Type
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Prevailing COVID-19 Scenario in the Construction Sector Weakens
Momentum in the Paints & Coatings Industry
EXHIBIT 5: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
EXHIBIT 6: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$
Billion) in 2019
Growth in Demand for Furniture to Sustain Demand for Paints &
Coatings
EXHIBIT 7: GLOBAL Wooden Furniture Market in US$ billion: 2017
-2025
EXHIBIT 8: Global Remodeling Market in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Lackluster Growth Projected for Automotive Paints and Coatings
Market
EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Rapid Urbanization to Drive Demand Prospects for Paints &
Coatings Market
EXHIBIT 10: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P
Increasing Middle Class Population Worldwide Spurs Market Growth
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
Augmented Demand for High-Performance Coatings to Boost Market
Growth
Stringent Government Regulations Driving Demand for
Environment-Friendly Coatings
Major Regulatory Concerns
Insulating Paints and Coatings Helping in Energy Saving
Key Innovations in the Paints & Coatings Sector
Introduction to Paints and Coatings
Definitions
Classification of Paints
Classification of Coatings
Raw Materials Used in Paints & Coatings
