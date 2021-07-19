Global Ethanol Market to Reach US$137.4 Billion by the Year 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ethanol Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817770/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$137.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Coarse-Grain based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.1% CAGR to reach US$72.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sugar-based segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.7% share of the global Ethanol market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Ethanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23.6 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$30 Billion by the year 2027.
Other Feedstock Types Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020
In the global Other Feedstock Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$11.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured)
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BP plc
- Cargill, Inc.
- Flint Hills Resources, LLC
- Green Plains, Inc.
- INEOS
- LyondellBasell Industries N.V.
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc.
- POET LLC
- Raízen S. A.
- The Andersons, Inc.
- Valero Energy Corporation
- VERBIO AG
- Wilmar International Limited
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Ethanol Market: Market Prospects and Outlook
North America: The Leading Regional Market for Ethanol
An Introduction to Ethanol
Physical and Chemical Properties of Ethanol
Common Grades of Ethanol
Sources of Ethanol
Corn: A Major Source of Fuel-Ethanol
Sugarcane: Another Major Ethanol Source
Cellulosic Materials for Ethanol Production
Other Sources
Applications of Ethanol
Ethanol Production Scenario
EXHIBIT 1: Global Fuel Ethanol Production for 2019
EXHIBIT 2: Leading Fuel Ethanol Producers Globally in Million
Gallons: 2019
EXHIBIT 3: Global Ethanol Production Breakdown by Country/
Region: 2019
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Ethanol as Fuel Spurs Market Prospects
Increasing Trend towards Ethanol Blending with Gasoline Fuels
Market Prospects
Growth of Automotive Industry Spells Opportunities for Ethanol
Market
Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years
2010 - 2024
Increasing Use of Ethanol in Food Processing and Beer
Production Spurs Market Growth
Exhibit 4: Global Alcoholic Beverages Consumption (In Billion
Liters) for the Years 2018, 2020 & 2022
Exhibit 5: Global Beer Production (In Billion Hectoliters) for
the Period 2015-2019
EXHIBIT 6: Global Wine Production in Million Hectoliters for
the Years 2010 to 2018
Demand for Ethanol Poised to Grow from Fuel Cells Applications
Issues & Challenges Hindering Growth in Fuel Ethanol Market
High Production Costs Deter Global Adoption
Established Image and Wider Availability of Petroleum-based Fuels
EXHIBIT 7: Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by
Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019
Growing Share of Natural Gas in the Energy Mix
Rising Importance of Electric Vehicles
EXHIBIT 8: Global Electric Vehicles Sales in Million Units:
(2015-2040)
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
