Global Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) Market to Reach 9.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027

3 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 9.2 Million Metric Tons by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Rigid Foams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.1% CAGR and reach 5 Million Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CASE System segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI) market in the U.S. is estimated at 1.2 Million Metric Tons in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 2.9 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Flexible Foams Segment to Record 4.6% CAGR



In the global Flexible Foams segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 603.7 Thousand Metric Tons in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of 825.2 Thousand Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 1.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 21 Featured)



BASF SE

Covestro AG

DHALOP CHEMICALS

Huntsman International LLC

Karoon Petrochemical Company

Kumho Mitsui Chemicals Corporation

Lanxess AG

Merck KGaA

Redox Pty Ltd.

Sadara Chemical Company

TCI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Tosoh Corporation

Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Disruption in End-Use Markets to Impact Demand for MDI

EXHIBIT 2: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

EXHIBIT 3: Global Home Bedding Market (In US$ Billion) for

2019, 2020 & 2021

Diphenylmethane Diisocyanate (MDI): An Introduction

Types of MDI

Properties

Key Application Markets

EXHIBIT 4: World Rigid Foam Consumption by Raw Material Type:

(2020)

EXHIBIT 5: World Flexible Foam Market by Raw Material Type (2020)

Competition

Market Share of Major Producers of MDI by Production Capacity:

2019

Capacity Expansions: Order of the Day

Recent Market Activity

Market Outlook

Polyurethane Foam: Major Application Market

Developing Markets to Spearhead Future Growth

Health Issues Pose a Challenge

Production Landscape

EXHIBIT 6: Global MDI Production by Region: 2019



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in PU Insulation in Buildings and Construction to

Accelerate Demand

EXHIBIT 7: Global Insulation Market Size (in US$ Billion) for

the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025

Food Preservation Needs Drive the Demand for MDI in in Cold

Chain Logistics

EXHIBIT 8: Global Retail Sales of Frozen Fruits & Vegetables:

(In 000 Tons): 2015-2025

Renewed Demand for PU in Furniture & Bedding to Support Growth

EXHIBIT 9: US Furniture Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales by Sector for 2020E

Application of MDI in Automotive Foams Led by Safety & Comfort

EXHIBIT 10: Global Automotive Foams Market by End-Use: 2020E

COVID-19 Outbreak Disrupts Demand for Automotive Foams Denting

the Demand for MDI

EXHIBIT 11: Post COVID-19 Recovery in Automobile Production to

Spur Growth in Automotive Foams Market Benefitting the MDI

Market : World Automobile Production in Million Units for

2008-2022

Use of Wood Binder in oriented strandboard (OSB) and other wood

composites Drives Consumption of MDI

Spray Polyurethane Foam Market: Focus on Reducing Energy Usage

in Buildings to Drive Market Growth

EXHIBIT 12: Global Spray PU Foam Market by Type (in %) for 2020E

Growing Preference for Energy-Efficient Household Appliances

Benefit Demand for MDI



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

