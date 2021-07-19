Insights on the 3D Printing Construction Global Market to 2027 - Featuring Acciona, Apis Cor and Contour Crafting Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printing Construction - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Construction estimated at US$9.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 106.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Extrusion, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 97.9% CAGR and reach US$676.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Bonding segment is readjusted to a revised 118.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 100.8% CAGR



The 3D Printing Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.9 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$221.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 100.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 94.8% and 92.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 72.9% CAGR.



Other Construction Methods Segment to Record 111.9% CAGR



In the global Other Construction Methods segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 111.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$747.8 Thousand in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$143.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$205.2 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

Acciona

Apis Cor

Be More 3D

Beijing Huashang Luhai Technology

Betabram

Contour Crafting

Csp S.R.L. (Centro Sviluppo Progetti)

Cybe Construction

Icon

Imprimere Ag

Lifetec Construction Group Inc

Monolite UK (D-Shape)

Mx3D

Printhuset

Rohaco

Sika

Spetsavia

Total Kustom

Xtreee

Yingchuang Building Technique (Winsun)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b20a0v