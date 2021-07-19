NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential purchase of up to 200 battery-electric single deck buses; Ireland’s largest ever zero-emission bus order

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NFI, OTC: NFYEF) NFI Group Inc. (“NFI” or the “Company”), a leading independent bus and coach manufacturer and a leader in electric mass mobility solutions, today announced that the BYD UK and Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) electric vehicle partnership, the UK’s leading electric bus producer, has signed a framework agreement with the National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) for the delivery of up to 200 BYD ADL Enviro200EV zero-emission battery-electric buses. The agreement has started with an initial firm order for 45 buses, with delivery commencing in 2022.

ADL is a subsidiary of leading independent global bus manufacturer NFI, while BYD is a global leader in batteries, energy management and electric mobility.

The single supplier framework agreement with the NTA will run for up to five years and covers the delivery of single deck long length battery-electric buses. The BYD ADL partnership, represented by ADL as primary contractor, was selected in a comprehensive and rigorous procurement process in which the company provided the strongest offer. It is the BYD ADL partnership’s first contract in Ireland, and the country’s largest order for zero-emission buses ever.

The first 45 buses have been firmly ordered and are expected to commence delivery in 2022 for services in Athlone and the Dublin Metropolitan Area.

All will be built in ADL’s factories in the United Kingdom in the proven combination of BYD electric technology and batteries with stylish bodywork and passenger-centric interior by ADL.

“NFI is leading the ZEvolution to zero-emission mobility and, through this historic contract—Ireland’s largest ever—our battery-electric vehicles will now operate in five countries. We’re thrilled to continue working with the NTA as they drive lower emissions for the communities they serve and to see ADL’s continued expansion in Ireland,” said Paul Soubry, President and Chief Executive Officer, NFI.

Anne Graham, CEO of the National Transport Authority, said: “The contract signed for the supply of these battery-electric buses highlights the NTA’s commitment to a sustainable and accessible transport network. Over the next five years, we are planning a major increase in the number of low- and zero-emission urban buses in operation on the Transport For Ireland (TFI) network across the country. The fleet ordered today represents the best mix of cutting edge electric technology, proven reliability, accessibility and comfort for all passengers who use TFI bus services. I look forward to working with our bus operator partners, as well as [NFI], in ensuring that the first of these buses are delivered and ready to operate in 2022.”

Paul Davies, ADL President and Managing Director, said: “This new agreement for up to 200 zero emission buses is further testament to our customer focus which is exemplified in our ability to tailor vehicle specifications to operational requirements. Together with our existing agreement for up to 600 zero emission capable Enviro400ER plug-in hybrid buses, we are honoured to be playing a key role in the roll-out of zero emission mobility in Ireland.”

NFI is a leader in zero-emission mobility, with electric vehicles now operating (or on order) in more than 80 cities in five countries. NFI offers the widest range of zero-emission battery and fuel cell electric buses and coaches, and the Company’s vehicles have completed over 40 million EV service miles. Today, NFI supports growing North American cities with scalable, clean, and sustainable mobility solutions through a four-pillar approach that includes buses and coaches, technology, infrastructure, and workforce development. It also operates the VIC, the first and only innovation lab of its kind dedicated to advancing bus and coach technology and providing workforce development. Since opening late 2017, the VIC has hosted over 300 interactive events, welcoming 3,000 industry professionals for EV and infrastructure training. For more information, visit newflyer.com/VIC.

About NFI

Leveraging 450 years of combined experience, NFI is leading the electrification of mass mobility around the world. With zero-emission buses and coaches, infrastructure, and technology, NFI meets today’s urban demands for scalable smart mobility solutions. Together, NFI is enabling more livable cities through connected, clean, and sustainable transportation.

With 8,000 team members in ten countries, NFI is a leading global bus manufacturer of mass mobility solutions under the brands New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), MCI® (motor coaches), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™. NFI currently offers the widest range of sustainable drive systems available, including zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell), natural gas, electric hybrid, and clean diesel. In total, NFI supports its installed base of over 105,000 buses and coaches around the world. NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information is available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About Alexander Dennis

Alexander Dennis Limited (“ADL”) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of double deck buses and is also the UK’s largest bus and coach manufacturer. ADL offers single and double deck vehicles under the brands of Alexander Dennis and Plaxton, and has over 31,000 vehicles in service in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada and the United States. Further information is available at www.alexander-dennis.com.

