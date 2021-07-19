ContraFect Announces Multiple Presentations of New Research Data From Its Pipeline of Direct Lytic Agents at the 31st ECCMID

YONKERS, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announced multiple presentations, including two oral presentations, of data from its portfolio of DLAs from the 31st European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), now available online.



“The data presented at ECCMID further illustrates the potential utility of our lysin therapeutic modalities to address important unmet medical needs. Our new in vitro data suggests that our lead lysin, exebacase, currently in Phase 3 with Breakthrough therapy designation for MRSA bacteremia, may have the potential to address difficult to treat Staph bone and joint infections. We also have new data demonstrating that CF-370, our first engineered lysin candidate, could be a potential new asset in the armamentarium against multidrug-resistant Gram-negative pathogens,” said Cara Cassino, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Executive Vice President of Research and Development at ContraFect. “Our findings continue to highlight the potent antimicrobial activity of lysins against virulent, highly-resistant bacterial strains known to cause debilitating and life-threatening infections. We look forward to additional new data as we continue to advance these programs.”

Presentation Details:

Abstract number: 2332

Oral presentation title: Synergistic anti-biofilm activity of exebacase and rifampin, vancomycin and daptomycin against Staphylococcus epidermidis strains responsible of bone and joint infections

Presenter: Aubin Souche, Hospices Civils de Lyon

Session: Combination of drugs for a synergistic antibacterial effect

Abstract number: 3834

Oral presentation title: Lysin CF-370 exhibits potent bactericidal activity against clinical MDR and XDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa isolates including carbapenem- and/or colistin- resistant forms

Presenter: Raymond Schuch, Ph.D.

Session: Combination of drugs for a synergistic antibacterial effect

Poster Details:

Abstract number: 3969

Poster title: CF-370, a systemically administered lysin with in vivo efficacy against a carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa strain in a rabbit pulmonary infection model

Session: New antibacterial agents, PK/PD & Stewardship

About ContraFect:

ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase, currently being studied in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study, was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics in adult patients.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the ECCMID presentations and statements made by Dr. Cassino, ContraFect’s ability to discover and develop DLAs as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, whether ContraFect will address life-threatening infections using its DLA platform, whether lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether amurins are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, and whether the properties of ContraFect’s lysins and amurins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect’s control, including the occurrence of any adverse events related to the discovery, development and commercialization of ContraFect’s product candidates such as unfavorable clinical trial results, insufficient supplies of drug products, the lack of regulatory approval, or the unsuccessful attainment or maintenance of patent protection and other important risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in ContraFect's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, our ability to develop treatments for drug-resistant infectious diseases. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

