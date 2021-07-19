Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $30.3 Billion by 2026

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Carbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing consumption of the material from end-use industries and improving construction activity. Calcium carbonate is extensively used as alkalizing agent, whitening agent and mineral filler in a broad spectrum of applications across several industries. The demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is anticipated to be fueled by increasing production of bulkier and brighter paper for different applications. Growing demand of plastics from different end-use industries like electrical & electronics, packaging, and building and construction is likely to drive the consumption of calcium carbonate in the plastic industry. Calcium carbonate is also used in the building and construction industry as a raw material to produce builder`s lime and also in the form of limestone aggregate for laying tar roads. The product also finds application in the sugar processing industry to separate non-sugars from sugar beet juice.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) results directly from the exploitation of pure carbonate ore bodies. Finely grounded calcium carbonate finds extensive usage as fillers in adhesive and sealant compounds. These sealants and adhesives are applied in a wide range of products, including joint cement compounds, household caulks, and carpet backings among several others. Growth in the precipitated segment is driven by the rise in number of satellite plants for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) production in countries such as India and China to address the needs of the global paper industry.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2026



The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Asia-Pacific is a key market and growth is being driven by increasing number of construction projects coupled with positive economic activity and notable investment opportunities across emerging economies like India, Indonesia and China.

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Economic Uncertainties Affect Market Growth

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Demand in Paints & Coatings and Constrcution Materials Take Hit

as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the

Pandemic

EXHIBIT : Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Paper Mill Closures Hit Demand

Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3): As Prelude

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Share of CaCO3 in Paper Pipes and Window

Profiles by Volume

Calcium Carbonate Processing

Physical Properties of Calcium Carbonate

Application Markets

Types of Calcium Carbonate

Difference between GCC and PCC

Outlook

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Paper: A Major End-Use Market

Global Calcium Carbonate Production Capacity : An Insight

EXHIBIT 3: Global Calcium Carbonate Market (2020): Percentage

Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Segment - GCC and

PCC

EXHIBIT 4: Global GCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown

of Production Capacity by Geographic Region

EXHIBIT 5: Global PCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown

of Production Capacity by Geographic Region

COMPETITION

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints &

Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint

Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity

Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum

Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise

EXHIBIT 6: Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2019

Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market

Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products

New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements

PCC Gains Preference Over GCC in Paper Industry

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to

Kaolin Clay

High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants

EXHIBIT 7: Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market

by End-Use Application : 2020

Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for GCC



