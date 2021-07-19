Global Calcium Carbonate Market to Reach $30.3 Billion by 2026

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calcium Carbonate Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing consumption of the material from end-use industries and improving construction activity. Calcium carbonate is extensively used as alkalizing agent, whitening agent and mineral filler in a broad spectrum of applications across several industries. The demand for calcium carbonate in the paper industry is anticipated to be fueled by increasing production of bulkier and brighter paper for different applications. Growing demand of plastics from different end-use industries like electrical & electronics, packaging, and building and construction is likely to drive the consumption of calcium carbonate in the plastic industry. Calcium carbonate is also used in the building and construction industry as a raw material to produce builder`s lime and also in the form of limestone aggregate for laying tar roads. The product also finds application in the sugar processing industry to separate non-sugars from sugar beet juice.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Calcium Carbonate estimated at US$21.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period. Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$22.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Precipitated segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC) results directly from the exploitation of pure carbonate ore bodies. Finely grounded calcium carbonate finds extensive usage as fillers in adhesive and sealant compounds. These sealants and adhesives are applied in a wide range of products, including joint cement compounds, household caulks, and carpet backings among several others. Growth in the precipitated segment is driven by the rise in number of satellite plants for precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) production in countries such as India and China to address the needs of the global paper industry.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $9.6 Billion by 2026
The Calcium Carbonate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR. Asia-Pacific is a key market and growth is being driven by increasing number of construction projects coupled with positive economic activity and notable investment opportunities across emerging economies like India, Indonesia and China.
Select Competitors (Total 109 Featured)
- AGSCO Corporation
- ASCOM For Carbonate & Chemicals Manufacturing
- Blue Mountain Minerals
- Calcinor, S.A.
- Carmeuse
- Carthage Crushed Limestone
- Cerne Calcium Company
- Chemical & Mineral Industries Pvt Ltd.
- Columbia River Carbonates
- Fujian Sanmu Nano Calcium Carbonate Co. Ltd.
- GLC Minerals, LLC
- Graymont Limited
- Greer Industries, Inc.
- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
- Huber Engineered Materials
- Imerys S.A.
- Lhoist North America
- Longcliffe Quarries Ltd.
- Maruo Calcium Co., Ltd.
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Mississippi Lime Company
- Newpark Resources, Inc.
- Okutama Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Omya AG
- Pennsy Supply, Inc.
- PROVALE S/A
- Provençale SA
- SCHAEFER KALK GmbH & Co. KG
- SCR-Sibelco N.V.
- Shiraishi Kogyo Kaisha, Ltd.
- United States Lime & Minerals, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Economic Uncertainties Affect Market Growth
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Demand in Paints & Coatings and Constrcution Materials Take Hit
as Construction and Automotive Industries Reel Under the
Pandemic
EXHIBIT : Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021
Paper Mill Closures Hit Demand
Calcium Carbonate (CaCO3): As Prelude
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Share of CaCO3 in Paper Pipes and Window
Profiles by Volume
Calcium Carbonate Processing
Physical Properties of Calcium Carbonate
Application Markets
Types of Calcium Carbonate
Difference between GCC and PCC
Outlook
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Paper: A Major End-Use Market
Global Calcium Carbonate Production Capacity : An Insight
EXHIBIT 3: Global Calcium Carbonate Market (2020): Percentage
Share Breakdown of Production Capacity by Segment - GCC and
PCC
EXHIBIT 4: Global GCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Production Capacity by Geographic Region
EXHIBIT 5: Global PCC Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown
of Production Capacity by Geographic Region
COMPETITION
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Manufacturers Engage in Novel CaCO3 Products for Paints &
Coatings and Paper industry to Reduce Carbon Footprint
Biopolymers: A New Market Opportunity
Application of CaCO3 in Pure Water Gains Momentum
Food Grade CaCO3 on Rise
EXHIBIT 6: Global Functional Drinks Market by Segment: 2019
Nano Calcium Carbonate: A Potential Market
Increasing Use in Packaging and Tissue Products
New Variety of PCC-Blended Portland Cements
PCC Gains Preference Over GCC in Paper Industry
Precipitated Calcium Carbonate as Effective Alternative to
Kaolin Clay
High Transportation Costs Drive Installation of Satellite Plants
EXHIBIT 7: Global Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) Market
by End-Use Application : 2020
Paper Industry Remains the Leading End-Use Market for GCC
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Ground by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Ground by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Ground by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Precipitated by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Precipitated by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Precipitated by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Paper by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Paper by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Paper by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Paints & Coatings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Paints & Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Plastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Plastics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Plastics by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Adhesives &
Sealants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Adhesives & Sealants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
FGCC Market Gains Demand
Demand for High Quality Paper Buoys Demand in the Ailing Paper
Industry
EXHIBIT 8: Paper and Paperboard Production Capacity in the US
(in Million Metric Tons): 2018-2023
Paper Mill Closures amid COVID-19 Impacts Demand
Paints & Coatings: A Major Market
Manufacturers of Plastics Quickly Adapt to Changing Demand
Patterns
Competition
EXHIBIT 9: Market Share of Leading Calcium Carbonate Suppliers
in the US: 2019
Export - Import Scenario
EXHIBIT 10: Calcium Carbonate Exports in the US (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Export Value by Destination
Country
EXHIBIT 11: Calcium Carbonate Imports in the US (2019):
Percentage Share Breakdown of Import Value by Country of
Origin
Market Analytics
Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 26: USA Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 12: Production of Processed Paper and Cardboard in
China (in million metric tons): July 2019: July 2020
Steady Growth in Paints & Coatings Market to Buoy Demand
Market Analytics
Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: China Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: France Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 77: UK Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants
and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 109: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Australia Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 111: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 112: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: Australia Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
INDIA
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 13: CaCO3 Production in India in Thousand Metric Tons:
2014-2019
Paint Industry in India, the Impact of COVID-19
Paper Demand in India Nosedives amid COVID-19
Market Analytics
Table 115: India Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: India Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by Type -
Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 117: India 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Ground and
Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 118: India Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: India Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Sealants and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 120: India 15-Year Perspective for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Paper,
Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives & Sealants and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 121: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Ground and Precipitated - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 122: South Korea Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Type - Ground and Precipitated Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 123: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Calcium
Carbonate by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Ground and Precipitated for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Calcium
Carbonate by Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics,
Adhesives & Sealants and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 125: South Korea Historic Review for Calcium Carbonate by
Application - Paper, Paints & Coatings, Plastics, Adhesives &
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817762/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________