Global Synthesized Speech Devices Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Synthesized Speech Devices estimated at US$116.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$231.4 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the period 2020-2027.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Synthesized Speech Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$49.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured):

Abilia Toby Churchill Limited

AMDi

Lingraphica

Prentke Romich Company, Inc.

Saltillo Corporation

Textspeak

Tobii Dynavox

Zygo USA

Zyteq Pty Ltd.

