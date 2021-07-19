Aleafia Health Launches Premium Cannabis Brand Nith & Grand

Nith & Grand tailored to cannabis aficionados with discerning taste, and will feature craft flower and premium concentrates

Initial launch features TF Pink Kush Live Resin vape cartridges

Strengthened product portfolio contributing to meaningful quarterly sales growth across all sales channels



TORONTO, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the launch of its premium cannabis brand Nith & Grand. Featuring hang dried, hand trimmed, small batch dried flower, and premium concentrates, Nith & Grand appeals to experienced cannabis aficionados.

The initial launch features TF Pink Kush Live Resin vape cartridges, which comprises a hydrocarbon extraction process utilizing fresh-frozen cannabis flower that preserves the strain’s natural flavour, aroma and terpene profile. The new product features the highly sought after and not yet widely available TF Pink Kush strain, and is now available in adult-use markets.

“Nith & Grand completes our highly differentiated brand portfolio, allowing us to reach the growing market for premium, craft cannabis products. With a collection of highly sought after cultivars and six years operating our craft cultivation facility in Paris, Ont., we are perfectly situated to delight cannabis connoisseurs,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic.

“Aleafia Health can now boast one of the strongest and most diverse product portfolios in the Canadian cannabis industry. This along with scaling our production has directly led to strong sequential sales growth in the adult-use, wholesale, and medical sales channels, both domestically and internationally, in our most recent quarter.”

Nith & Grand’s namesake is a tribute to our product innovation facility’s home community of Paris, Ont., whose scenic downtown core is centred around the confluence of the Nith and Grand rivers.

For Investor & Media Relations:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-879-2533

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

