Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Market to Reach $76 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multi-Layer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$49.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Double-Sided segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$19.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Single-Sided Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR
In the global Single-Sided segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$26.8 Billion by the year 2027.
Select Competitors (Total 225 Featured)
- Jabil Inc.
- Plexus Corp.
- TTM Technologies, Inc.
- Benchmark Electronics
- Advanced Circuits
- Murrietta Circuits
- SigmaTron International, Inc.
- AP Circuits
- Compeq Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Ibiden Co. Ltd.
- Unimicron Technology Corp.
- Tripod Technology Corp.
- Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
What are PCBs, Where are they Used & Why are they the Backbone
of Electronics?
PCBs Are a Key Part of the Electronics Value Chain. COVID-19
Exposes the Risk of Value Chain Modularity
COVID-19 Emerges as a Black Swan Event for the Electronics
Industry
Among the Hammered Companies in the Supply Chain is the ?
Semiconductor Industry?
EXHIBIT 1: Measuring the Impact of COVID-19 On the
Semiconductor Industry in Terms of Disruption & Time to
Recovery (In Months) as of May 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Retail Sales of Consumer &
Automotive Electronics
EXHIBIT 3: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes
for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points
for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020
EXHIBIT 4: Shrinking Disposable Incomes Take its Toll on
Consumer Demand for Electronics: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments
of Electronic Products Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020:
( In Million Units)
Deteriorating Business Confidence & Virus Led Economic
Recession Impacts Prospects for Industrial Electronics
EXHIBIT 5: Virus Led Recession Frustrates Recovery of Upstream &
Downstream Markets in the Electronics Industry: Global GDP
Growth (In %) for the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 6: Manufacturing Industry Bites the Dust Severing All
Planned Digital & Electronic Plant Upgrade Investments: Global
Manufacturing PMI Index Score January 2020 to May 2020
It?s a Bumpy Road to Recovery as Loosening Up of Restrictions
Triggers a Second Wave of Infections
EXHIBIT 7: Rising Global Infections Dampen Sentiment & Keep
Businesses on Tenterhooks: Global Number of COVID-19
Infections Per Day in the Month of June 2020
EXHIBIT 8: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered
Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business
Confidence Index (BCI) Points
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation Catalyzed by the Pandemic Provides the
Perfect Platform for Growth in the Post COVID-19 Period.
The Scenario Bodes Well for All Things Electronic & Digital.
Special Focus on PCBs for Electronic Wearables
EXHIBIT 9: It?s Not CIOs or CFOs, its COVID-19 Leading Digital
Transformation Globally: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the Years 2019 through 2023
Post COVID-19 As Technology Steps Forward to Help With Social
Distancing, Renewed Focus Will Be Shed on Industrial
Automation
EXHIBIT 10: As a Lesson Learnt in Social Distancing from the
COVID-19 Pandemic, Use of Industrial Robots to Spike in the
Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10
,000 Workers) for the Years 2019 & 2023
As Telemedicine Storms into the Spotlight in the Post COVID-19
Period, Medical Wearables to Offer Opportunities for Rigid-
flex PCBs
EXHIBIT 11: COVID-19 Pandemic Catalyzes Migration to New Models
of Remote Care Delivery & Boosts Importance of Electronics
Subsystems Supporting Smart Wearables: Global Number of
Telemedicine Patients (In Million) for the Years 2016, 2018,
2020, 2023 & 2025
A Return to Economic Normalcy Will Reignite Growth Drivers in
the Consumer Electronics End-Use Sector
EXHIBIT 12: Smart Homes Emerge as a Disruptive Trend Enhancing
Lives of Homeowners & Also Creating New Market Opportunities
Players in the Electronics Value Chain: Global Smart Homes
Market by Category in US$ Billion for the Years 2020 and
2022
The Coming Era of Electronification of Medical Devices to Bring
Attractive Opportunities for Medical PCBs
EXHIBIT 13: A 47.1% Increase in Growth in the Post COVID-19
Period for the Medical Devices Industry Encourages an
Optimistic Outlook for Medical PCBs: Global Medical Devices
Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2000, 2023 & 2025
PCBs are the Core of IoT Devices. Disruptions Caused by the
Pandemic & the Push for Connected Tech to Benefit Market
Growth
A Review of the IoT Opportunity for Flex and HDI PCBs
EXHIBIT 14: IoT to Take a Quantum Leap With the Pandemic
Highlighting the Importance of Remote Operations in Ensuring
Business Resiliency: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices
(In Billion Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 &
2025
Coronavirus Outbreak Makes Driverless Cars Attractive.
Autonomous Cars Hold Robust Potential for Growth of PCBs in
the Post COVID Period
Non-Contact Deliveries Made Popular by the Pandemic Will Ready
the PCB Market for the Coming Age of Drones
What Does this Mean for PCB Designers and Manufacturers?
EXHIBIT 15: In the ?Touch-Me-Not? Environment to Follow in the
Post Pandemic Period, Use of Drones Will Rise to New Highs:
Number of Countries Worldwide Using Drones/UAVs by Type 2019
& 2025
As Post Pandemic Economic Rebuilding Efforts Get Underway,
Focus on Pandemic Ready Smart Cities Will Create a Hotbed of
Opportunities for PCBs
EXHIBIT 16: Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future
Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart
City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a
Goldmine of Opportunities for Electronic Technologies:
Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years
2021, 2023 & 2025
It?s a Slower & Longer Road to Recovery for PCBs Used in
Defense & Avionics
EXHIBIT 17: With the Aviation Industry on the Brink of
Annihilation, Pre-Pandemic Digitalization Plans Will Take a
Long Time to Witness a Return to Implementation: Expected
Revenue Losses in Global Aviation (In US$ Billion)
EXHIBIT 18: Massive Employment Losses in Tourism Highlights How
Far the Aviation Industry is from Making a Meaningful
Recovery: Employment Losses in Tourism (In Million) by End of
2020
Integration of Artificial Intelligence Into PCB Design &
Production Comes of Age
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Layer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Layer by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Layer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Double-Sided by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Double-Sided by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Double-Sided by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Sided by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Single-Sided by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Sided by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Standard
Multilayer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Standard Multilayer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Multilayer by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for High-Density
Interconnect (HDI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for High-Density Interconnect
(HDI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for High-Density
Interconnect (HDI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for IC Substrate by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for IC Substrate by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for IC Substrate by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Rigid 1-2 Sided
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Rigid 1-2 Sided by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Rigid 1-2 Sided by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Rigid-Flex by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Rigid-Flex by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Rigid-Flex by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Substrate
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Substrate Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrate Types
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Computer &
Peripherals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Computer & Peripherals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Computer & Peripherals
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Communications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Communications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Industrial Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Electronics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 44: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Semiconductor Industry in the U.S.
Table 52: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and
Single-Sided - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: USA Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)
by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer,
High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided,
Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: USA Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)
by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer, High-Density
Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex
and Other Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 57: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC
Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: USA Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals,
Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: USA Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)
by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer
Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace &
Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: USA 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 61: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and
Single-Sided - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer,
High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided,
Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 65: Canada Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer, High-Density
Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex
and Other Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC
Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals,
Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Canada Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals, Communications,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Semiconductor Industry in Japan
Table 70: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and
Single-Sided - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer,
High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided,
Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 74: Japan Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer, High-Density
Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex
and Other Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC
Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals,
Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Japan Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals, Communications,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 79: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and
Single-Sided - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: China Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 82: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer,
High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided,
Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: China Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer, High-Density
Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex
and Other Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 84: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC
Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 85: China Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals,
Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: China Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals, Communications,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: China 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and
Single-Sided - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and Single-Sided for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 94: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer,
High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided,
Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 95: Europe Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Standard Multilayer, High-Density
Interconnect (HDI), IC Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex
and Other Substrate Types Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by Substrate Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Standard Multilayer, High-Density Interconnect (HDI), IC
Substrate, Rigid 1-2 Sided, Rigid-Flex and Other Substrate
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals,
Communications, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics,
Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Europe Historic Review for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Computer & Peripherals, Communications,
Consumer Electronics, Industrial Electronics, Automotive,
Aerospace & Defense and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Printed Circuit Boards
(PCBs) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Computer & Peripherals, Communications, Consumer Electronics,
Industrial Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense and
Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Printed Circuit
Boards (PCBs) by Type - Multi-Layer, Double-Sided and
Single-Sided - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817751/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________