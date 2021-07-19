Global Medical Plastics Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817663/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Performance Plastics (HPP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR
The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.
Standard Plastics Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Standard Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry
COVID-19 Lays Emphasis on Materials with Superior Performance
Going Forwards
EXHIBIT 1: Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020
MEDICAL PLASTICS: AN Introduction
Plastics Used in Medical Devices
Medical Plastics - A SWOT Analysis
Types of Medical Plastics
Outlook
Market Limitations
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Medical Device Development Drives Opportunities in Plastics Market
Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drive Gains
EXHIBIT 2: Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices Market in
US$ billion: 2017-2025
EXHIBIT 3: Material Mix of the Global Microfluidics Market: 2020
Plastics Aid Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry
Engineered Resins Continue to Evolve
PEEK Polymers Gain Importance in Orthopedic Implants
EXHIBIT 4: Global Orthopedic Implants Market in US$ billion:
2017-2025
Thermoplastic Elastomers Find Growing Use in Medical Industry
Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications
EXHIBIT 5: Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion
for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices Gain Prominence
EXHIBIT 6: Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) by Site in the US
Rise in Use of Bioresorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space
Growing Applications of Bioresorbable and Biodegradable Polymers
EXHIBIT 7: Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics in Global
Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020
Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market
3D and 4D Printing Technologies Unfurls Importance of Plastics
3D Printing Comes to Aid in Times of COVID-19 Crisis
Growing Adoption of Medical Robots Creates Demand for High
Strength Plastics
EXHIBIT 8: World Surgical Robots Market by Component Type: 2020E
EXHIBIT 9: World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2020E
EXHIBIT 10: Global Surgical Robots Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2015-2025
Plastics Render Introduction of Medical Devices in Different
Color Variants
Disposables Widen Demand for Advanced Polymers
EXHIBIT 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for
Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidneys,
EXHIBIT 12: Total Number of People on the Waiting List for
Organ Transplantation in the US by Type: 2018
Use of Plastics as a Skin Graft: A Novel Application
Select Innovations
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Demographic Trends Push the Market Ahead
EXHIBIT 13: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+
Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
