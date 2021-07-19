Global Medical Plastics Market to Reach $29.7 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Medical Plastics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817663/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Engineering Plastics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.9% CAGR and reach US$7.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High Performance Plastics (HPP) segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Medical Plastics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 4.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.



Standard Plastics Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Standard Plastics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 77 Featured)



BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Covestro AG

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Ensinger

Evonik Industries AG

GW Plastics, Inc.

HMC Polymers Co., Ltd.

NOLATO AB

Avantor, Inc

Orthoplastics Ltd.

SABIC

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Solvay

TekniPlex Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions

Trinseo







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

COVID-19 Revives Interest in Plastics for Medical Industry

COVID-19 Lays Emphasis on Materials with Superior Performance

Going Forwards

EXHIBIT 1: Global Surgery Cancellation Rate (%) Feb to May 2020

MEDICAL PLASTICS: AN Introduction

Plastics Used in Medical Devices

Medical Plastics - A SWOT Analysis

Types of Medical Plastics

Outlook

Market Limitations

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Medical Device Development Drives Opportunities in Plastics Market

Growing Demand for Point of care Diagnostics Drive Gains

EXHIBIT 2: Global Point-of-Care Diagnostics Devices Market in

US$ billion: 2017-2025

EXHIBIT 3: Material Mix of the Global Microfluidics Market: 2020

Plastics Aid Artificial Organs Revolutionize Medical Industry

Engineered Resins Continue to Evolve

PEEK Polymers Gain Importance in Orthopedic Implants

EXHIBIT 4: Global Orthopedic Implants Market in US$ billion:

2017-2025

Thermoplastic Elastomers Find Growing Use in Medical Industry

Rising Popularity of TPEs for Medical Tubing Applications

EXHIBIT 5: Global Medical Tubing Market Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2018, 2020 and 2022

Antimicrobial Plastics for Medical Devices Gain Prominence

EXHIBIT 6: Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) by Site in the US

Rise in Use of Bioresorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space

Growing Applications of Bioresorbable and Biodegradable Polymers

EXHIBIT 7: Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics in Global

Plastic Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020

Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market

3D and 4D Printing Technologies Unfurls Importance of Plastics

3D Printing Comes to Aid in Times of COVID-19 Crisis

Growing Adoption of Medical Robots Creates Demand for High

Strength Plastics

EXHIBIT 8: World Surgical Robots Market by Component Type: 2020E

EXHIBIT 9: World Surgical Robots Market by Surgery Type: 2020E

EXHIBIT 10: Global Surgical Robots Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Billion: 2015-2025

Plastics Render Introduction of Medical Devices in Different

Color Variants

Disposables Widen Demand for Advanced Polymers

EXHIBIT 11: World 14-Year Perspective for Artificial Organs by

Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for

Artificial Heart, Artificial Kidneys,

EXHIBIT 12: Total Number of People on the Waiting List for

Organ Transplantation in the US by Type: 2018

Use of Plastics as a Skin Graft: A Novel Application

Select Innovations

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 10: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Demographic Trends Push the Market Ahead

EXHIBIT 13: Global Aging Population: Population of 65+

Individuals (in Thousands) by Region for 2019 and 2030



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Plastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Engineering Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for High Performance

Plastics (HPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for High Performance Plastics

(HPP) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for High Performance

Plastics (HPP) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Standard Plastics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Standard Plastics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Standard Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicone by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Silicone by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Silicone by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Disposables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Disposables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Disposables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Delivery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Drug Delivery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Delivery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Instruments & Tools by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Medical Instruments & Tools

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Instruments &

Tools by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Prosthetics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Prosthetics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Prosthetics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Analytics

Market Overview

Impact of COVID-19 on Medical Devices Sector

US-based Medical Device OEMs Move towards Onshoring Services

Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor

EXHIBIT 14: US Population by Age Group: 2016, 2020, 2030

(in Million)

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics by

Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP),

Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering Plastics,

High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 15: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:

2010, 2020, and 2025

Market Analytics

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Market Overview

Medical Device Makers Hurt as COVID-19 Slows Elective Surgeries

in China

Market Analytics

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Analytics

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 16: Breakdown of Healthcare Expenditure in Europe by

Category: 2019

Market Analytics

Growing Trend towards Outsourcing

Impact of COVID-19

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Plastics by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance

Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP),

Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Plastics by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery,

Medical Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics by

Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP),

Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: UK Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering Plastics,

High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone

and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Spain Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Spain Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Russia Historic Review for Medical Plastics by Type -

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Engineering

Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics,

Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Plastics by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery,

Medical Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Russia Historic Review for Medical Plastics by

Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Medical Plastics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Medical

Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical Instruments & Tools,

Prosthetics and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Plastics by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance

Plastics (HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Plastics

by Type - Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics

(HPP), Standard Plastics, Silicone and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Medical

Plastics by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Engineering Plastics, High Performance Plastics (HPP), Standard

Plastics, Silicone and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Medical

Plastics by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery,

Medical Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Medical Plastics

by Application - Medical Disposables, Drug Delivery, Medical

Instruments & Tools, Prosthetics and Other Applications Markets -



