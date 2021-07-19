Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.



IP Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR



In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private

Networks (VPNs)

EXHIBIT 1: Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in

Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in

Remote Work and WFM Culture

EXHIBIT 2: Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020

An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)

Types of VPNs

Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects &

Outlook

Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E

MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market

Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share

EXHIBIT 4: Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for

2020E

Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment

BFSI: The Major End Use Segment

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead

Future Growth

Competition

Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue

to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike

VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview

EXHIBIT 5: Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender

EXHIBIT 6: Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group

Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption

of VPNs

EXHIBIT 7: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)

by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018

EXHIBIT 8: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by

Type for 2017 and 2018

Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical

to Prevent Hacks

Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing

to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks

EXHIBIT 9: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage

Penetration Rate (%) by Region (As of June 2020)

EXHIBIT 10: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)

for the Years 2011-2019

VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms

EXHIBIT 11: Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025

With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to

Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among

Enterprises

EXHIBIT 12: Rising Internet Penetration & Growing Use of Video &

Web Conferencing Solutions Augurs Well for VPN Market:

Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for April

2020

Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase

in VPN Adoption

EXHIBIT 13: Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN

Usage: % of VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed

Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by

Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020

EXHIBIT 15: Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by

Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025

EXHIBIT 16: Popular VPNs for Streaming Services

VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers

With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19

Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of

VPNs

EXHIBIT 17: Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by

Region/Country for 2019 & 2025

A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions

Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market

Popular Android VPNs

EXHIBIT 18: Number of Mobile Client Installations

(in Thousands) in App Store by VPN Brand

EXHIBIT 19: Number of Mobile Client Installations

(in Thousands) in Google Play Store by VPN Brand

Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate

Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise

Investments into Networking Solutions

Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among

Consumers

Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption

OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment

Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector

Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID

-19 Outbreak

Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on

the Rise

Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities

Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in

Certain Nations Impede Market Growth

EXHIBIT 20: Number of Government Requests to Google for

Information on User Data and Activity by Country

VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool

Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN



