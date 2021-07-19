Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Market to Reach $107.6 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Virtual Private Network (VPN) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817648/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$107.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Multiprotocol Label Switching, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.1% CAGR and reach US$57.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud segment is readjusted to a revised 16.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR
The Virtual Private Network (VPN) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$14.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.2% and 16.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.2% CAGR.
IP Segment to Record 15.2% CAGR
In the global IP segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$15.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$13.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 15.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Pandemic Provides Strong Push for Virtual Private
Networks (VPNs)
EXHIBIT 1: Threat to Security and Privacy: Increase in
Cyberattacks and Hacking amidst COVID-19 Pandemic
VPN Adoption Surges as COVID-19 Pandemic Leads to a Rise in
Remote Work and WFM Culture
EXHIBIT 2: Average Weekly Increase in VPN Usage in March-2020
An Introduction to Virtual Private Network (VPN)
Types of VPNs
Global Market for Virtual Private Network (VPN): Prospects &
Outlook
Hardware Captures a Significant Share of VPN Market
EXHIBIT 3: Global VPN Market by Component (in %) for 2020E
MPLS Segment Leads the VPN Market
Large Enterprises Capture Major Market Share
EXHIBIT 4: Global SSL VPN Market by Enterprise Size (in %) for
2020E
Cloud VPN Market: A High Growth Segment
BFSI: The Major End Use Segment
Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead
Future Growth
Competition
Comparative Review of Top Virtual Private Networks
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Transforming the Way Users Browse the Internet, VPNs Continue
to Gain Prominence for Businesses & Consumers Alike
VPN Usage Statistics: An Overview
EXHIBIT 5: Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Gender
EXHIBIT 6: Global VPN User Base Breakdown (in %) by Age Group
Growing Threat of Cyberattacks and Data Breaches Spurs Adoption
of VPNs
EXHIBIT 7: Average Annual Cost of Cybercrime (in US$ Million)
by Industry for the Years 2017 and 2018
EXHIBIT 8: Average Cost of Cyberattacks (in US$ Thousand) by
Type for 2017 and 2018
Implementation of Effective Security Solutions Highly Critical
to Prevent Hacks
Internet Opens Up a Range of Online Security Issues, Bringing
to Light the Importance of Secure Access to Networks
EXHIBIT 9: Number of Internet Users (in Million) and Percentage
Penetration Rate (%) by Region (As of June 2020)
EXHIBIT 10: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (in Billions)
for the Years 2011-2019
VPN Rides the Wave of Transforming Workplace Norms
EXHIBIT 11: Global Enterprise Mobility Market (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022, and 2025
With Video & Web Conferencing Solutions Becoming Integral to
Communications Amidst the Pandemic, VPN Adoption Rises among
Enterprises
EXHIBIT 12: Rising Internet Penetration & Growing Use of Video &
Web Conferencing Solutions Augurs Well for VPN Market:
Internet Penetration Rate (%) in Select Countries for April
2020
Rapid Growth of Media Streaming Services Leads to an Increase
in VPN Adoption
EXHIBIT 13: Entertainment Emerges as a Key Reason Driving VPN
Usage: % of VPN Users Citing the Reason for Using VPN Services
EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Outbreak Increases Demand for Streamed
Media Services: Streamed TV & Video Content Growth (in %) by
Select Countries for 2nd Week Vs 1st Week in March 2020
EXHIBIT 15: Global OTT Market Revenues (in US$ Billion) by
Segment for the Years 2019 & 2025
EXHIBIT 16: Popular VPNs for Streaming Services
VPN Bypasses to Drive Adoption among Private Consumers
With Remote/Online Education Becoming the Norm in a COVID-19
Hit World, Security and Privacy Benefits Drive Adoption of
VPNs
EXHIBIT 17: Global E-Learning Market Size in US$ Million by
Region/Country for 2019 & 2025
A Glance at Popular VPNs for College Institutions
Need for Enhanced Mobile Security Boosts Mobile VPN Market
Popular Android VPNs
EXHIBIT 18: Number of Mobile Client Installations
(in Thousands) in App Store by VPN Brand
EXHIBIT 19: Number of Mobile Client Installations
(in Thousands) in Google Play Store by VPN Brand
Cloud VPN Market Poised to Grow at a High Rate
Site-to-Site VPN Market Benefits from Rising Enterprise
Investments into Networking Solutions
Anonymity and Privacy Advantages Drive Adoption of VPNs among
Consumers
Small Businesses Poised to Benefit from VPN Adoption
OpenVPN Access Server Facilitates Faster VPN Deployment
Promise of Better Security Supports Adoption of VPN in BFSI Sector
Government Agencies Struggle with Legacy VPNs amidst the COVID
-19 Outbreak
Use of VPN among Healthcare & Emergency Service Providers on
the Rise
Telecommunication Industry Makes Use of VPN Capabilities
Restrictions on VPN, Political Censorship and Regulations in
Certain Nations Impede Market Growth
EXHIBIT 20: Number of Government Requests to Google for
Information on User Data and Activity by Country
VPN Holds Potential as Digital Marketing Tool
Emergence of Alternatives Threatens VPN
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
