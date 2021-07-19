Worldwide Spirometer Industry to 2026 - Featuring Benson Medical Instruments, Hill-Rom and Schiller Among Others

Dublin, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spirometer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global spirometer market is expected to exhibit strong growth during 2021-2026. A spirometer is a medical device that is used for measuring the air capacity of the lungs and for estimating the volume of air inhaled and exhaled by the organs. The device aids in diagnosing respiratory disorders such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), tuberculosis, cystic fibrosis and silicosis. It also checks if chemicals present in the environment are influencing the functioning of the lungs and assists in finding the cause for breathlessness and other lung-related problems. An electronic sensor calculates and displays the patient's airflow, or the volume forced out within the first second of the test. This indicates the presence of airway obstruction after which necessary treatment measures are administered.



The increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders and improving healthcare infrastructure are the key factors driving the growth of the market. On account of the growing urbanization and changing lifestyles in the emerging economies, tobacco consumption amongst working professionals has increased significantly. This, along with rising levels of air pollution, has resulted in an increased occurrence of lung disorders in these regions. Pollution enhances the burden on the lungs, which boosts the demand for pulmonary tests. Additionally, the rising geriatric population across the globe is another major factor contributing to the market growth. This population group is more susceptible to various chronic respiratory diseases that are detected through spirometers.

Moreover, the increasing awareness for sophisticated diagnostic techniques among the consumers is further favoring the market growth. Various technological advancements such as the introduction of portable and compact spirometers with connectivity to smart devices have enabled doctors and hospitals to access patient data conveniently. Increasing research and development (R&D) to introduce more efficient variants is also expected to create a positive outlook for the market. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global spirometer market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



Breakup by Product:

Consumables & Accessories

Devices

Software

Breakup by Mechanism:

Flow-Sensing Spirometers

Peak Flow Meters

Others

Breakup by Application:

COPD

Asthma

Others

Breakup by Disposable Components:

Filters

Tubes

Sensors

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Home Care Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Benson Medical Instruments, Chest M.I., Fukuda Sangyo, Hill-Rom Inc., Jones Medical Instrument Company, Medical International Research, Midmark Corporation, NDD Medizintechnik AG, Schiller AG, Vitalograph, Vyaire Medical, Welch Allyn Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global spirometer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global spirometer market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mechanism?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the disposable components?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global spirometer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

