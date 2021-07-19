Global Data Center Blade Server Market to Reach $26 Billion by 2027

New York, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Data Center Blade Server Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817643/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Tier 1, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Tier 2 segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR



The Data Center Blade Server market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.4% CAGR.



Tier 3 Segment to Record 7.7% CAGR



In the global Tier 3 segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.9 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 8.3% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 11 Featured)



Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Lenovo Group Ltd

NEC Corporation

Super Micro Computer, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic & Economic Challenges, Data Center

Business to Stay Afloat due to Shift towards Digital

Infrastructure

Remote Work Operations and Cloud Computing Service Drive

Investments into Cloud Data Center Infrastructure

EXHIBIT 1: Global Spending on Data Center Hardware & Software:

Breakdown (in %) by Traditional Data Center & Private Cloud

and Public Cloud Data Center for 2015 and 2019

Automated Data centers Gain Notable Attention during COVID-19

Lockdowns

Data Centers: Information Powerhouses for Modern Day Organizations

An Introduction to Data Center Servers

Data Center Blade Server: A Definition

Components of Blade Servers

Advantages & Drawback of Using Blade Servers in Data Centers

Global Data Center Blade Server Market: Outlook

BFSI Emerges as the Largest End-Use Market

Healthcare Segment Poised for High Growth

Energy & Utilities: Another Promising Market

Developed Economies Lead, Developing Regions at the Forefront

of Future Growth

Competition

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Demand for Data Center Services Widens Opportunities

for Blade Servers

A Glance into Planned Data Centers of Select Companies

Data Center Workloads Continue to Surge Globally

EXHIBIT 2: Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the

Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Rise of Cloud Data Centers Triggers Exponential Rise in Data

Center Demand

EXHIBIT 3: Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by

Cloud and Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019

and 2021

Robust Demand for Data Center Storage Amplifies Data Center

Workloads

EXHIBIT 4: Global Data Center Storage Capacity: Amount of Data

Stored in Data Centers (in Exabytes) for the Years 2015, 2017,

2019 and 2021

Proliferation of Cloud Computing Fosters Growth in Data Center

and Blade Servers Market

EXHIBIT 5: Key Benefits Driving Adoption of Cloud Services of

Large, Medium and Small Businesses

Shift towards Hyperconverged Infrastructure in Data Centers

Drives Demand for Blade Servers

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Subsequent Need for Data

Centers Boosts Demand for Blade Servers

EXHIBIT 6: Number of IoT Active Device Connections

(in Billions) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2021

Hyperscale Data Centers Enhance Business Case for Blade Servers

Big Data and Cloud Computing Proliferate Demand for Hyperscale

Data Centers

EXHIBIT 7: Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide

(in Units) for the Period 2015-2021

Trend towards Green Data Centers: An Opportunity for Blade

Servers Market

High Density Data Centers Spur Demand for Blade Servers Market

Innovative Technologies Fuel Demand for Data Blade Servers



