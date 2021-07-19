Versapay and PYMNTS Publish Research Based on 400 CFOs’ Insights on Digital Transformation in Accounting and Finance Departments

Toronto, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with Versapay, a leading provider of cloud-based payments and accounts receivable automation solutions, PYMNTS.com has published new research examining the digital shift currently taking place within finance departments and the driving forces behind it.

Based on a survey of over 400 Chief Financial Officers, the report, “The Strategic Role of the CFO: How AP And AR Digitization Are Transforming Customer Relationships,” finds that most accounting and finance teams are now digitizing their operations. 93% of CFOs at firms with at least $25 million in revenue report that they are currently integrating digital technologies into their accounting operations. The accounting functions finance leaders are most invested in digitizing are invoicing, payment processing, receivables tracking, and collections.

The research also shows that this mass adoption of accounting digitization is about more than just eliminating manual work or improving back-office processes. 96% of CFOs cite their motivation for digitizing accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) processes is to improve relationships with their customers and vendors.

“The past sixteen months have caused a major mindset shift, where lifetime customer value has become a top priority for finance leaders’ strategic objectives,” says Versapay’s CEO Craig O’Neill. “This is driving fundamental change in how companies think about billing and payments, moving from disconnected paper-based processes to a digital, connected experience.”

This change in outlook also applies to how finance and accounting professionals view digitization as a whole. 57% of CFOs say their investments in AP and AR technology are about transformation rather than automation. “A large share of executives see AP and AR digitization as an opportunity to reimagine their processes in better ways rather than simply automating existing manual work,” says PYMNTS’ CEO Karen Webster.

About Versapay

Versapay is focused on transforming accounts receivable efficiencies and accelerating companies’ cash flow by connecting AR teams with their customers over the cloud. Through the Versapay Network we make billing and payments easy for buyers and sellers, reducing costs and eliminating paper, checks, and manual business processes. Based in Toronto with offices in Atlanta, Cleveland, Baltimore, LA, and Las Vegas, Versapay is owned by Great Hill Partners, a Boston-based technology investment firm. Learn more at versapay.com.

About PYMNTS

PYMNTS.com is a recognized global leader for data, news, and insights on innovation in payments and the platforms powering the connected economy. Using proprietary research, data analysis, and executive insights, PYMNTS.com creates content about how innovations in payments are shaping the future of our connected world, and how it impacts business decisions. PYMNTS.com is a wholly owned subsidiary of What’s Next Media & Analytics. Learn more at pymnts.com.