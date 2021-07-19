electroCore announces Dr. Peter Staats to receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience

ROCKAWAY, NJ, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- electroCore, Inc. (the “Company”), (NASDAQ: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company, today announced that its cofounder and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Peter Staats, is to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award at the American Society of Pain and Neuroscience Annual Conference on July 24th, 2021.

Dr. Staats will be honored for his lifelong contribution to field of pain and neuromodulation, advancing the relief from pain through science, clinical education, and research. Dr. Staats has written or co-edited 13 books and over 450 articles, abstracts, monographs, and book chapters on pain medicine in publications that include the Journal of the American Medicine Association, Pain, Anesthesiology, Lancet Neurology and the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

Dr. Staats is the former President of the North American Neuromodulation Society, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the Southern Pain Society. He is currently President Elect of the World Institute of Pain and continues to serve as Chief Medical Officer for National Spine and Pain Centers, the largest pain practice in the United States, and electroCore, Inc.

About electroCore, Inc.

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy platform, initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventive treatment of cluster headache and migraine and the acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.