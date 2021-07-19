English Finnish

Vaisala Corporation

Press Release

July 19, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. (EEST)

Invitation to Vaisala's Capital Markets Day 2021

Vaisala invites investors and analysts to a virtual Capital Markets Day on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. till 5.00 p.m. Institutional investors and analysts are offered an opportunity to participate in the event at Vaisala’s R&D and innovation center, Vanha Nurmijärventie 21, Vantaa, if the COVID-19 situation so allows. A tour in the R&D and innovation center will be arranged after the presentations.

At the event, Vaisala's executive management will focus on the company’s strategy and other topical issues. After each presentation, it is possible to ask questions in writing via the webcast platform. All presentations will be recorded. The recordings and presentation materials will be available on Vaisala’s website after the event. The event will be held in English.

Registration to participate

To register for the event, please fill out the registration form by August 31, 2021. A detailed schedule will be sent to those registered one week before the event. Information on the event is available at company’s website vaisala.com/investors.

More information

Paula Liimatta, Business Controller and Head of Investor Relations

paula.liimatta@vaisala.com

Tel. +358 40 580 3521

