Sientra Appoints Two Medical Aesthetics Leaders to its Board of Directors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) (“Sientra” or the “Company”), a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons, today announced the appointment of Dr. Irina Erenburg and Nori Ebersole to its Board of Directors effective July 16, 2021.



“We are extremely pleased to welcome Irina and Nori to the Sientra Board,” said Caroline Van Hove, Executive Chairwoman of Sientra. “Irina and Nori’s deep respective experiences and competencies in building disruptive R&D engines and best-in-class organizations in Medical Aesthetics will significantly contribute to Sientra’s high-growth strategy and our singular focus to be the number one partner of choice to board-certified plastic surgeons. As the Sientra team continues to execute on its plans and grow its customer base, our newly appointed Board members will immediately add value by supporting new product development and the Company’s high-performance culture.”

Dr. Irina Erenburg is Founder, President & CEO of Blossom Innovations, LLC, a groundbreaking med tech innovator dedicated to the discovery and development of breakthroughs in Medical Aesthetics and Dermatology. Prior to leading Blossom Innovations, Dr. Erenburg was the Director, Strategic Transaction Office of Innovation at MGB/Partners HealthCare, Boston’s largest hospital network and a teaching affiliate of Harvard University, where she led the transition of Coolsculpting® technology to the launch of Zeltiq Aesthetics. With a proven entrepreneurial track record, Dr. Erenburg is also a co-founder and board member of R2 Technologies, Inc., AVAVA, Inc., Soltego, Inc, and S3Inject. Dr. Erenburg received her Ph. D in Biomedical Science from Mount Sinai School of Medicine of New York and her BA in Music and Biology from Brandeis University.

“I have had the privilege and opportunity to transition many innovations in Medical Aesthetics into companies that attained market leadership,” said Dr. Irina Erenburg. “Sientra is an innovative leader, and I look forward to helping the team bring to plastic surgery the portfolio plan that matches what women and physicians seek most. I am excited to help Sientra shape its innovation strategies.”

Nori Ebersole has served as the Chief People Officer at Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. since April 2021. From December 2017 to April 2021, Nori served as EVP & Chief Human Resources Officer for Urovant Sciences, Inc., until its commercial launch and merger with Sumitomo Dainippon. She also led the development and execution of Urovant’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy, employment brand (Powered By People And Possibilities™), talent acquisition, culture, mission, vision and values strategies. Prior to Urovant, she was the Chief Human Resources Officer at Paul Hastings, LLP from September 2015 to December 2017. Nori also served 18 years at Allergan, Inc, from April 1994 to June 2015, until its sale to Actavis. While at Allergan, Nori last served as Vice President, Human Resources, partnering with senior executives globally on various key initiatives in commercial, R&D, and additional strategic initiatives including the successful U.S. launch of Botox® Cosmetics in 2002. Ms. Ebersole earned a B.S. in Business from the University of Southern California, Marshall School of Business and serves on the board of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Orange County a not-for-profit charitable organization supporting children at risk.

“With my career of 20 plus years in Medical Aesthetics building high-performing commercial and R&D organizations, I am excited to join the Board of Sientra,” said Nori Ebersole. “My perspectives span both large market leading companies and startups in the space. I see that Sientra is driving rapid evolution with a winning culture and accountability that will accelerate the Company’s leadership in Medical Aesthetics, and I look forward to helping enrich their strategies and execution.”

Ron Menezes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sientra concluded, “We are delighted to welcome both Irina and Nori to Sientra. We expect that their extensive leadership in Medical Aesthetics, with core competencies such as strategic pipeline development and building a high performing, top talent organization will prove invaluable as we continue to take share in the overall Breast products market. Adding greater diversity to our Board and Executive Leadership is also a critical objective for Sientra. We are proud that these additions to the Board will mirror our current Sientra Executive team where half of our leaders are female - an invaluable asset in an industry that largely serves women.”

About Sientra

Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Sientra is a medical aesthetics company uniquely focused on plastic surgeons. The Company mission is to offer proprietary innovations and unparalleled partnerships that radically advance how plastic surgeons think, work and care for their patients. Sientra has developed a broad portfolio of products with technologically differentiated characteristics, supported by independent laboratory testing and strong clinical trial outcomes. The Company’s Breast Products segment includes its Sientra round and shaped breast implants, the first fifth generation breast implants approved by the FDA for sale in the United States, its ground-breaking Allox2® breast tissue expander with patented dual-port and integral drain technology, and BIOCORNEUM®, the #1 performing, preferred and recommended scar gel of plastic surgeons(*).

Sientra uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Sientra is routinely posted and is accessible on the Company’s investor relations website at www.sientra.com.

(*) Data on file

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, based on management’s current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations or financial performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements due to numerous risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning the Company’s expansion of its market share and high growth strategy, the Company’s growth of its customer base, the Company’s new product development and innovation plans, the Company’s goal of becoming the number one partner of choice to board-certified plastic surgeons. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the scope and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s ability to recapture delayed procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and their patients to Sientra’s Breast Products, the positive reaction from plastic surgeons and patients to Sientra’s marketing, sales and educational programs, and the ability to execute on the Company’s commercial, product development, innovation and manufacturing initiatives. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this press release can be found in the Risk Factors section of Sientra’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘may,’’ ‘‘might,’’ ‘‘could,’’ ‘‘will,’’ ‘‘aim,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘continue, ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ ‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘position,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and such estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection or forward-looking statement. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company’s business.

