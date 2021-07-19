BetterLife to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR / OTCQB: BETRF / FRA: NPAU ), an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing compounds to treat neurological conditions, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on July 21, 2021.



The Emerging Growth Conference is a live and interactive online event that will give investors the opportunity to interact with Dr. Ahmad Doroudian, the Company’s CEO, in real time.

Dr. Doroudian will be presenting at 11:00 AM Eastern time for 30 minutes. During that time, Dr. Doroudian will present BetterLife’s upcoming plans and will subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Dr. Doroudian will do his best to answer them in the allotted amount of time.

If attendees cannot join the event live, they can view an archived webcast that will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com. The link will also be released by the Company after the event.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc. is an emerging biotechnology company primarily focused on developing and commercializing two compounds, TD-0148A and TD-010, to treat neurological disorders such as depression, cluster headaches and anxiety.

The global depression drugs market reached US$12.41 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach near US$25 billion by 2030. According to the WHO, depression is one of the leading causes of disability, impacting approximately 265 million people in the world. TD-0148A is being developed for the treatment of major depressive disorder. It has been synthesized using BetterLife’s patented manufacturing process and is the only non-hallucinogenic and non-controlled psychedelic candidate on the market. It is unique in that it is not regulated and therefore can be self-administered. TD-010 is a treatment of anxiety without the addictive potential of benzodiazepines. TD-0148A and TD-010 are both in Preclinical and IND-enabling studies. BetterLife also owns a drug candidate for the treatment of viral infections such as Covid-19 and is in the process of seeking strategic alternatives for further development.

